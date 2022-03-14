Driver, occupants missing after car collides with train in Lancaster County, sheriff says

Three occupants who are believed to have been involved in a car-train collision fled the scene after the crash Sunday night, leaving the sheriff's office to both investigate the crash and search for the missing, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on 120th Street between Lincoln and Waverly.

First responders didn't find any occupants in the car, Wagner said. One party was seen limping away from the crash site, but no one involved has checked into a local hospital in the hours since.

"Unexplainably," Wagner said.

He said deputies don't yet know who the vehicle was registered to. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

