Drought conditions persist in Iowa; recent rains are helping, though

Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist, said the past few days of rain were not reflected in the drought report issued Thursday.

But the rainfall helped move this June from the driest start in state history to No. 8 on the list, with a statewide average of 1.51 inches — tied with 1956, with six days remaining in the month.

"We received rainfall right when crops needed it the most, especially after the hot and dry start to June, which is (typically) the wettest month for the northern two-thirds of the state,“ Glisan said.

“The forecast into the weekend looks excellent" for measurable rain through the weekend, he said, "but we need forecasts like that through July and August."

However, he said, longer-term precipitation deficits — on the order of 10 inches to 20 inches — go back six months to more than a year in the driest parts of Iowa in the northwest and west-central sections of that state.

"As we move forward, we would need to see at least an inch of moisture to hold conditions and the (drought monitor) map status quo,“ Glisan said. ”If we remain in a wet pattern, we could see improvement ... though July and August are the hottest months of the year and thunderstorms have become more variable.