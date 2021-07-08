Drought deepens in Iowa

DES MOINES -- Recent rains appear to have brought much-needed relief to some parched areas of Iowa, but overall conditions continue to deteriorate, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.

Iowa's most-recent map shows 83 percent of the state in some form of dryness or drought, with slightly more than a third of Iowa experiencing severe drought — mostly in northwest and north-central counties.

The driest conditions now cover all or parts of 45 counties with two-thirds of the state rated in severe or moderate drought and 22 counties reporting normal conditions.

At the beginning of June, just over 62 percent of Iowa was rated at some level of dryness or drought, with 7.6 percent in the severe category.

Weather officials indicate the last time that the overall statewide drought conditions were worse than this week was in early September 2020.

Streamflow is dropping across the state, especially in the central and northwestern regions, according to the latest Iowa water summary issued by the state Department of Natural Resources and other government agencies.