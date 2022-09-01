Drought expands in Nebraska

Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued.

Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.

Lincoln just finished one of its hottest, driest Augusts in recent memory, with 22 days with a high above 90, the most for the month since 1983, and very little rain.

The Lincoln Airport recorded only 0.55 inches of rain for the month, the fifth lowest total on record. In the past 45 years, only August 2012 was drier.

That's also the last time there was drought this significant in the state.

Drought conditions worsened across the state, with every category of drought growing. Nearly 60% of Nebraska is now in severe drought or worse, up from less than 50% last week. Areas of extreme and exceptional drought also increased.

The National Weather Service in Hastings said in a drought report that most of the reporting stations in its area had precipitation levels that ranked among the five lowest ever for August. That included the driest August ever at the Kearney Airport with only 0.13 inches.

An area of exceptional drought in southwest Nebraska, the worst category, has expanded to now cover parts of nine counties.

The forecast is not favorable for any significant relief any time soon. The short-term forecast calls for small rain chances (20%-30%) Thursday and Friday in Lincoln, but longer-term forecasts call for average or below-average precipitation chances well into fall.