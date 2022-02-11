Dry winter puts most of Nebraska in drought, raising fears of 'bad fire season'

Nancy Gaarder and Marjie Ducey
World-Herald Staff Writers
Burn bans, scattered brush fires and a record to near-record lack of snow have been the markers of this winter’s unusually dry but also windy weather.
The dry conditions have firefighters concerned about what could happen next month, when peak fire season occurs.
As a sign of how dry it has been, a routine effort on Thursday to thaw the ground for a burial at a cemetery near 60th and Center Streets led to a grass fire and a call for help from firefighters.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Omaha Fire Department, and while some artificial flowers burned, no gravestones were damaged, a representative of Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park said.
A few hours later, Omaha firefighters were called to another grass fire, this one near an apartment building in midtown.
Omaha has had only three days this winter with at least an inch of snow, and all three were in the first two weeks of January, according to the National Weather Service. Those three days generated 7 inches of snow, accounting for all but 0.8 of an inch of snow the city has received this winter.
Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Norfolk and Lincoln have accumulated their least amount of snow on record, 3.7 inches each.
Through Thursday, snowfall in Omaha has ranked 15th least on record. Ninety percent of Omaha winters have produced more snow than this year, Nicolaisen said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 97% of Nebraska is in drought or near drought.
The portion of the state officially covered by drought doubled over the last week to about 75%, according to the Drought Monitor. Areas not in drought include north-central Nebraska and portions of east-southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area.
But the metro area is considered to be abnormally dry.
The dry conditions have kept firefighters on their toes.
Red flag warnings, signaling extreme fire danger, have been issued at least once a month for four months in a row, Nicolaisen said, which is unusual for this time of year. And because of unseasonably warm and windy weather, burn bans are again in effect this week in Douglas County. Peak fire season typically occurs in March, before vegetation begins to turn green.
“I’m a little worried because it’s happening earlier than normal, and there’s no relief in sight,” Nicolaisen said. “This could be a particularly bad fire season.”
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the department urges people to take care.
“It has been drier this year than last, and we just encourage everyone to be vigilant of this and practice good fire safety,” he said. “Hopefully we get some rain or snow soon to help out with the high fire danger.”
