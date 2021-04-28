Duke Energy helicopter crashes in wooded area near Eden, NC

EDEN — Officials said there were no records of distress calls from the pilot of a Duke Energy helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon in Rockingham County, injuring at least two people in the aircraft.

Officials did not have the names of the two who were injured and weren't sure if there might be other victims because fires are still burning around the site where the Bell 429 helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Firefighters will shoot foam around the perimeter to protect the forest area, Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He said the helicopter crashed about 1:30 p.m. in a wooded lot near a residential area.

No homes were affected by the crash, Cates said.

He said information was not available on where the helicopter had come from or where it was headed. Earlier in the day, Duke Energy confirmed the helicopter was one of the utility's, but officials did not release the number of people in the aircraft or its destination. The helicopter crashed near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station.