Duke Energy helicopter crashes in wooded area near Eden, NC

EDEN — Officials said there were no records of distress calls from the pilot of a Duke Energy helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon in Rockingham County, injuring at least two people in the aircraft.
Officials did not have the names of the two who were injured and weren't sure if there might be other victims because fires are still burning around the site where the Bell 429 helicopter crashed and caught fire.
Firefighters will shoot foam around the perimeter to protect the forest area, Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
He said the helicopter crashed about 1:30 p.m. in a wooded lot near a residential area.
No homes were affected by the crash, Cates said.
He said information was not available on where the helicopter had come from or where it was headed. Earlier in the day, Duke Energy confirmed the helicopter was one of the utility's, but officials did not release the number of people in the aircraft or its destination. The helicopter crashed near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station.
Two males were pulled from the helicopter, which was on the ground resting on its passenger side. Both were “conscious and communicative," Cates said. He said one was taken to a local hospital, presumably UNC Rockingham Health Care, and the other was taken by medical helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The Bell 429, which is described as a light, twin-engine helicopter, can seat up to seven people and a pilot, according to the manufacturer's specifications.
3:46 p.m.
EDEN — Duke Energy says one of its helicopters crashed this afternoon, but the utility does not have any more information on the situation.
Duke Energy’s statement: "Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate."
3:35 p.m.
EDEN — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate a helicopter crash off Rosewood Lane in Rockingham County.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the FAA has been requested at the site. The sheriff's office said it began getting reports about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a crash. The sheriff's office, Eden police, state troopers and various emergency response crews from across the county are at the site of the crash.
EDEN — Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a helicopter crash in Eden.
The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it was a Duke Energy helicopter, said Rodney Cates, Rockingham County's EMS director.
Triad TV stations reported the helicopter crashed near the Duke Energy plant at the intersection of intersection of South Edgewood Road and Rosewood Lane. The crash site appears to be in a wooded area past the houses that line Rosewood Lane.
It wasn't clear what caused the helicopter to crash or what kind of helicopter it is. UNC Rockingham Health Care, which has a helipad, is nearby. Witnesses described the helicopter as blue and white.
Investigators told WFMY-Channel 2 that there were injuries reported, but gave no other details.
“I heard it go over my house and it was shaking my house it was so low,” Joe Scott of Eden said.
Shelly Horton also saw the helicopter flying low before the wreck.
“But it never occurred to me that it might be in trouble,” Horton said.