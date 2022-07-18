East Moline man died at Tyson Foods; family has questions

Allison Rose waited more than an hour for her son to get out of work before making calls to find him.

Rose had dropped off her son, Casen Garcia, for his third-shift job at 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Tyson Foods plant in rural Joslin. Rose regularly dropped him off, then picked him up in the morning.

Garcia, 22, was supposed to get off work at 7:30 a.m. on July 9. His mom got there early, 7:20. At 8:35, with no sign of Garcia, she called his fiancee, Jessica Rocha Alvarado, to see if she had heard from him.

"I tried calling him two or three times, then I used the security call-in line," Alvarado said. "I was told they'd been trying to call me and his mom, Alli, for an hour. Neither of us had any missed calls on our phones.

"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."

Her instincts were correct.

"I went to the guard shack, and that's where they told me they had found my son in the parking lot and he was already gone," Rose said. "They told me that it had something to do with his heart — an underlying medical condition.

"I came to find out he never was in the parking lot, and he never had an underlying medical condition at all, ever."

However, preliminary autopsy results indicate Garcia, of East Moline, had an enlarged heart, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. The condition can result from a number of causes, and Gustafson said toxicology results are likely to give more specific clues.

Tyson Foods issued this statement: "We’re cooperating with authorities as they investigate the passing of one of our team members from our Joslin, Illinois, facility. The team member experienced a medical episode on July 9. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the team member’s family, friends and co-workers."

But Garcia's family and several co-workers say they think the "medical episode" was brought on by conditions inside the plant.

Investigations are underway

Despite Tyson's declaration that Garcia died as the result of a "medical episode," the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

In addition to pending autopsy results, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is investigating, and the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is conducting an inspection at the plant.

"We have an open investigation into this person’s death. As of right now, the investigation is centered on why someone so young may have passed away," Sheriff Gerry Bustos said. "I know the investigators have attended his autopsy and are awaiting the final results and toxicology report, but no cause has been definitively identified."

Garcia's body was found just outside the doors of a rendering area known as "the basement," Rose said. He was lying on railroad tracks that serve the plant.

Several of his co-workers spoke to a reporter on the condition of anonymity, saying they feared they would be fired for talking about what happened. Each has reached out to Garcia's mother, telling her what they think happened: He died either from extreme heat exposure, ammonia inhalation, electrocution or a combination of all three.

His mother, fiancee and his co-workers said Garcia was a healthy and fit 22-year-old. He was an active member of the Illinois Army National Guard, and it was not unusual for him to sprint several blocks to the convenience store near his home, Alvarado said.

"He never was out of breath," she said. "If 'health issues' caused this, it had to be from the conditions he was working in."

His mother, having spoken with several of her son's co-workers, said she was convinced something besides an undetected heart issue took him.

"I'm told it was 120 degrees in that basement, and Casen always talked about the smell of ammonia," Rose said. "Two days before he died, he said, 'Mom, I can't believe no one's died down there.'"

Several co-workers said Garcia and others would rotate through the basement, taking regular breaks to escape the heat and smell. Garcia had left the basement just minutes before he collapsed outside the plant doors, they said.

Just before that, co-workers said, another maintenance worker in rendering had been told to get out of the basement because he was pale and had stopped sweating.

Delays in reaching him

A co-worker and a supervisor tried to revive Garcia, but the co-worker didn't know CPR and the supervisor had injuries that prevented him from performing life-saving measures effectively, co-workers said.

While a medical office is just a few minutes' walk from the tracks where Garcia died, several people said, the medical response took 25 minutes. Workers said those around Garcia were pleading desperately into a radio, "Man down!" and "He's not breathing!" but radio chatter about equipment repair kept overriding their pleas.

"It took another 15 minutes for the ambulance to get there," Rose said. "As my son was dying, the production crew was told to keep working, and several of them said they were told not to talk to the police."

Two of Garcia's colleagues said he appeared to be gasping for air before he died. One worker said he took off one of his boots just outside the door, suggesting he was trying to cool off. But another told Rose that Garcia had moved an overhead hoist just outside the door, and it came into contact with a power line.

"We know he only had one boot on, and the other was a distance away from him, which may have happened if he was shocked," Rose said. "The coroner said that hasn't been ruled out."

Gustafson, the coroner, declined to say whether Garcia's body showed signs of electrocution, saying the investigations and the toxicology screen should supply more answers.

Family says drugs are out

A co-worker who spent a recent holiday with Garcia said the two had a "deep conversation" about drugs, and Garcia worried about people using illicit drugs because he had read so many bad things about fentanyl.

His mother and fiancee said he used marijuana, which is legal in Illinois, but he was not an illicit-drug user.

"He wouldn't even let me buy nicotine vapes," Alvarado said. "Drugs? Absolutely not."

Garcia was into healthy living, she said. His goal, in fact, was to one day open a vegetarian restaurant.

"We had our house, and we were just starting to save," she said. "He was amazing with food. He hated working at the plant and was always complaining about how dangerous it was.

"He was scared he would die there. He was trying to get some experience, then move on. He had just applied at Arconic."

A good job was important to Garcia. He and Alvarado have a 14-month-old son together whom he adored.

"The last couple days, it's been hitting our son," she said. "He's agitated and screaming out, 'Da-da! Da-da!' Honestly, sometimes I just scream with him.

"I just can't believe I lost him. How is this even happening?"