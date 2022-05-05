Eldridge man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in child porn case

An Eldridge man awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in a child pornography case.

Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving and distributing child pornography, according to federal court records. As part of the plea agreement, a second charge of possessing child pornography will be dropped by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa when he is sentenced.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 29, according to court records.

Walker-Bennett was initially arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in September and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- promotion and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-possession first offense. His arrest was the result of an investigation that began after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Eldridge Police Department assisted Scott County deputies during the investigation.

Federal records state Bennett was indicted on Dec. 8 and Scott County records state the local case against him was dropped Dec. 9.

Between May 27, 2010, and May 25, 2021, Bennett knowingly received and distributed and attempted to receive and distribute a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the federal indictment.

The allegations underlying the possession charge state that on or about Sept. 13, 2021, Bennett knowingly had one and more items containing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment. Those items had been transported in interstate and foreign commerce.

He pleaded guilty on April 14, according to federal court records.

