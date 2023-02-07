Derek Oldfather needs a mirror to see his left leg.

Most of it isn't really there. It's just a stump down to where the knee used to be.

What Oldfather is seeing in the mirror is a reflection of his right leg. He does the mirror exercise as part of his thrice-weekly therapy at Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Davenport.

The story of how Oldfather lost his leg — and lived — has been called miraculous.

On Dec. 29, his left foot was pulled into a conveyor belt at King's Material in Eldridge. A pair of doctors from the University of Iowa Hospitals performed an on-site amputation to save his life.

Oldfather now is in physical recovery and the process of being fitted for a prosthetic. He is determined to write another miraculous tale.

"I know I very easily could have died down there in a pit," Oldfather said Friday. "A lot of people helped me that day. And a lot of people are helping every day. I have great support.

"I feel like I've been given a second chance. I just have to be determined. It's gonna be a long road, but I'm going to get there."

His physical therapist said Oldfather was on his way.

"I knew Derek's story before he came here to rehab," physical therapist Laura McEachern said. "He has been through so much — mentally, physically and emotionally.

"But I can honestly say he has impressed me with his ability to take things in stride. He has worked very hard."

'I will always wonder'

The 31-year-old Oldfather says he replays Dec. 29 in his head.

"I will always wonder. Some days I wake up thinking: 'What if I had gone down to the conveyor belt just a few minutes later? Did I do something wrong? What happened that I could have changed?

"I know I have to put it past me. But it's all hard to not think about."

He is alive today because of the quick actions of co-workers and the incredible efforts of the Eldridge Fire Department, Eldridge police officers, paramedics from Medic EMS, Scott County sheriff's deputies, AirCare Emergency Transport medical staff and the two-man surgical team from Iowa City.

Oldfather said he didn't mind his time in "the pits," which is the name for the lower-level sandy area where the conveyor belt was located.

On the day of the accident, he was with a co-worker named Freddie. Just after 1 p.m., the pair descended three flights of stairs to the pit.

"We were down there, each of us on a different side of the belt, and I was explaining to him what we were doing," Oldfather said in a previous interview from his hospital bed. "And that's when the toe of my boot got caught in the belt."

The conveyor belt pulled in his boot, then his ankle. He screamed out to Freddie, who grabbed him around his shoulders and tried to pull him free of the conveyor belt. But it was too strong.

"I remember thinking, 'I'm going to die' and then I told Freddie to go get help," he said.

At the same time Oldfather was screaming for his life, Freddie ran the three flights of stairs that lead out of the pit and into the main floor. There he found Eddie the maintenance man, who had just heard Oldfather's frantic plea on the radio.

Eddie called 911. It was 1:17 p.m. From there, he made his way to Oldfather and tied a belt around his leg as a tourniquet.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics kept Oldfather alive until the medical team arrived. A call from Eldridge Fire Chief Keith Schneckloth to Genesis Health System emergency room doctors put the rescuers in touch with the University of Iowa Hospitals' fledgling trauma response team.

Dr. Azeemuddin Ahmed and Dr. Patrick McGonagill amputated Oldfather's left leg below the knee roughly three hours after his boot went into the conveyor belt.

Phantom pains

Oldfather is supported by what he calls "a great family, great people." He lives with his girlfriend, Jordan Powers, and her children, Aaliyah and Brody. His daughter, Lyvie, is a great source of comfort. And he has his mom, Cindy Hanson.

"I think Derek sees this as a second chance at life, and I think he appreciates all of this much more," his mom said. "I think he feels the love of the people around him and how much they want him to take this on and not give up."

Both Oldfather and Hanson said, "There are days."

"There are bad ones, ones where I don't want to go to therapy or don't want to think about having just one leg," he said. "I try really hard not to take it out on Jordan. It's really important to me to work hard and live really well."

He tried to explain what it is like to lose a leg: "I get sensations. I feel this tingling in a foot that isn't there.

"And sometimes there's this really sharp pain. It's not even really pain. It's just sharp. And sometimes it feels like my foot is back in that conveyor belt."

McEachern explained what Oldfather was experiencing.

"When a person loses a leg, there are always what is called phantom pains," she said. "These are some of the biggest challenge to rehabilitation. Pain has a neurological component, and our brains think the limb is still there.

"It's complicated, but that might be the most simple way to explain it. So we do mirror therapy to show the brain the image of a foot. The person can move it around, and the image helps the brain relieve the pain."

There is no mirror for the other pain Oldfather faces.

"I know Derek is down sometimes," Hanson said. "I'm his mother. I love him. And I told him that this is what he is going to have the rest of his life. He can either feel sorry for himself or take it on.

"I love so much how hard he has worked. I took him to Iowa City a few weeks ago to get his sutures out and his doctor could not stop saying how well he is doing."

There is only one choice, according to Oldfather.

"I could have died down there. I've said that before, and I mean it," he said. "I didn't give up and nobody down there gave up on me. So I've got to keep going. It's hard, and sometimes I want to give up. But I know I have to keep going."

