Elections bill would weaken early voting programs that boosted record turnout in 2020

Critics of the legislative proposal say not allowing absentee ballots to be mailed out until 18 days before the election creates a timeframe that is too short to ensure a successful process.

The Republican state lawmakers who are shepherding the proposal through the legislative process --- Sen. Roby Smith, of Davenport, and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, of Wilton --- said the shortened early voting period is an attempt to prevent voters who from casting an early vote they later regret, and to reduce the length of campaigns for voters who have grown weary of excessive phone calls, text messages and mail literature from candidates’ get-out-the-vote operations.

“One of the most significant things I heard on the campaign trail is the election season is a lot longer than it should be,” Kaufmann said during a legislative hearing on the proposal. “(The legislation would) fulfill the will of the people to shorten our election cycle.”

Critics of the shortened early voting period say there is no guarantee it will reduce campaigning --- in fact, they argue it could have the opposite effect by making voters wait longer to cast an early ballot --- and that regardless, a state law should not change to accommodate voters who are annoyed by campaigns at the expense of voters who wish to participate in elections by casting a ballot through the mail.