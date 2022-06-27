 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Elk Creek man hit girlfriend, fled on foot after forcing her to drive along Nebraska 2, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 32-year-old Elk Creek man was arrested south of Lincoln on Sunday after he forced his girlfriend to drive along Nebraska 2 before assaulting her in a ditch after she tried to escape, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Ringle had forced his 37-year-old girlfriend to drive a vehicle from Elk Creek toward Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said, and the woman stopped the car near 120th Street and Nebraska 2, where another man was changing his tire.

Cody Ringle

Ringle

After pulling over, Ringle went to help the man with his tire, Wagner said, and the woman took off running.

Wagner said Ringle chased her down and was seen punching her in the face several times in the ditch near 120th and Nebraska 2.

Another motorist stopped and gave the woman a ride to the nearby Sam's Club, where she called police, as Ringle fled the area on foot.

He was arrested north of the area on suspicion of false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault, along with an active Johnson County warrant, Wagner said.

Ringle is being held at the Lancaster County jail.

