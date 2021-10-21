Employee fired Thursday returned to Superior elevator, shooting three people, killing two

SUPERIOR — A grain elevator in rural Nebraska is a hub of activity this time of year, with harvest season in full swing.

But Thursday afternoon, the grain elevator on the east side of Superior was a crime scene teeming with investigators attempting to sort out the events of a chilling fall day.

Max Hoskinson, a 61-year-old employee of Agrex, returned to the grain elevator's office armed with a handgun hours after he was fired Thursday and shot three people just before 2 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Two of the victims died, authorities said, including one who was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries and died later Thursday.

Hoskinson was shot when a fellow worker retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire. Hoskinson died at a local hospital, the State Patrol said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. The other shooting victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Superior is a community of 1,750 in south-central Nebraska, located just a few miles from the Kansas border.

It's unclear how long Hoskinson had worked at Agrex before he was terminated Thursday. No company spokesperson was available at the scene.

State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte said investigators spent hours Thursday talking with witnesses, including the employee who authorities say shot Hoskinson. That employee, Korte said, was not wounded.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, described the shooting as "shocking and devastating" in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, adding "(First Lady) Susanne (Shore) and I are praying for the victims of the attack."

Korte said the names of victims would be released Friday.

It's unclear how long the Agrex facility would remain closed.

Agrex, based in Overland Park, Kansas, operates elevators in four states, including the one in Superior and another near Norfolk, according to its website.

The State Patrol is investigating, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff's Office, Superior Police Department and Nuckolls County Attorney's Office.

