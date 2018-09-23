DES MOINES -- Proposed energy efficiency plans offered by Iowa utility companies would be a shell of what they had been in recent years.
The new and scaled-back energy efficiency plans are a result of legislation passed this spring and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The new law caps the percentage of a customer’s utility bill that can be put toward energy efficiency programs.
Iowa’s utility companies this summer detailed to the state’s regulatory board new 5-year energy efficiency plans starting with 2019. Some of the proposals show a dramatic reduction in energy efficiency program spending and energy savings.
The utility companies say the new plans will result in lower bills for customers, which they can use to invest in energy efficiency if and in any way they choose, and that advancements in technology have rendered some programs unnecessary.
Critics say it is just as they warned during debate over the legislation: that it would gut the state’s energy efficiency programs, and that customers will pay more in the long run.
The state board must act on the proposals by March 31.
“It’s a huge cut and we’re really disappointed,” said Kerri Johannsen, energy program director with the Iowa Environmental Council, a nonpartisan coalition of organizations dedicated to preserving Iowa’s environment.
“The Iowa Environmental Council has a vision of 100 percent renewable energy for the state of Iowa, and we think that that goal is entirely achievable. But we need a wide variety of resources to get there,” Johannsen said. “We just think (the new law and new energy efficiency plans are) a deviation from the path that Iowa has been on toward a really clean energy grid.”
MidAmerican Energy, the Des Moines-based utility company that serves more than 750,000 customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota, in 2018 spent nearly $80 million on electric energy efficiency programs and nearly $31 million on gas energy efficiency programs.
Under their new proposal, MidAmerican in 2019 would spend less than $43 million on electric energy efficiency programs, a cut nearly in half, and just more than $6 million on gas energy efficiency programs, a drop by more than 85 percent.
MidAmerican’s energy savings would drop as well: their gas efficiency plan would save 80 percent less than 2017 and their electricity plan will save nearly 50 percent less, according to calculations made by the Iowa Environmental Council. Spokespeople for the utilities did not dispute the figures.
“Utilities have had really robust energy efficiency programs for many years in Iowa. Since 2009 alone the programs have saved the equivalent of building two-and-a-half baseload power plants,” Johannsen said. “The customers pay for the energy efficiency programs, but they’re paying less (overall). They haven’t had to pay for that generation.”
Johannsen said on the new trajectory under the utilities’ reduced energy efficiency plans, Iowans could have to pay more in the long run because less energy efficiency will lead to a need for more energy production to meet customers’ needs.
“Load growth in Iowa has been pretty flat for a number of years. Electric demand just hasn’t grown because of our efficiency programs,” Johannsen said. “So what we’re going to see is, without doing efficiency we’re going to see load growth and utilities will be forced to invest in new (power) generation.”
Josh Mandelbaum, an attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center, said the reduced programs also could threaten the jobs of more than 20,000 Iowans working in energy efficiency-related jobs across the state.
“In the past, Iowa has been a clean energy leader with strong energy efficiency plans, but this is a major step backward,” Mandelbaum said in a statement.
A MidAmerican spokeswoman said the company still offers a robust array of 14 energy efficiency programs while meeting the spending caps established under the new law. The average residential customer with both electric and gas service will save $81 per year, the company said.
“MidAmerican Energy’s proposed energy efficiency plan will put money back into our customers’ pockets and still provide a wide range of programs to encourage taking action to save energy,” Adam Wright, MidAmerican president and CEO, said in a statement. “And, given the maturity of today’s energy efficiency marketplace, coupled with our continued 100 percent renewable energy commitment, it’s the perfect time to rebalance the program to match the times.”
MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffmann said the company remains committed to energy efficiency programs, and has proposed a plan that meets the requirements of the new state law, which the company supported during its debate.
“We agree that energy efficiency programs are important and they have been successful. What we have proposed is robust, it will achieve energy savings, and it will also achieve cost savings for customers on our bill,” Hoffmann said. “It’s a balance.”
Whereas MidAmerican previously had spent roughly 7 percent on energy efficiency programs and must reduce that to 2 percent, the impact will not be as severe to Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy, which serves nearly 1 million electric customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant had been spending roughly 3 percent on energy efficiency.
Alliant spokesman Justin Foss said the company has been following trends in the energy efficiency market and in customer usage to tailor its energy efficiency plans.
Alliant’s new gas efficiency plan would save 75 percent less than 2017 and their electricity plan would save 25 percent less, the Iowa Environmental Council calculated.
“Our goal is to continue to offer programs that our customers want and that are benefiting our customers,” Foss said. “Our plan is following the trends that we’ve seen over the years.”
Foss said advances in technology and code requirements for new construction have made energy efficient homes and appliances much more mainstream and thus not as reliant on rebates offered by utility companies like Alliant.
“We’ve seen huge improvements and the market has transformed,” Foss said.
Johannsen acknowledged technological advances have helped expand energy efficiency outside of programs mandated by the government, but that utilities’ energy efficiency programs are still needed.
She said the new Iowa law has forced environmental advocates like her to explore energy efficiency plans that do not rely as heavily on programs offered by utility companies that sell electric and gas energy.
“This does provide an opportunity for us as folks who work on law and policy and for people who are interested in clean energy deployment to take a look at how we do energy efficiency in Iowa and different policies that might be working in other states,” Johannsen said.