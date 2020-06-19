Ernst, Greenfield backers trade charges over ethics

The allegations are a continuation of charges Democrats made earlier about the Ernst campaign and Iowa Values.

Political nonprofits are common and legal as long as they keep their activities separate from the candidates they support and have some “social welfare” agenda in addition to political goals.

In Ernst’s case, says Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, which has endorsed Greenfield, the coordination between Ernst and Iowa Values is not only illegal but shameless.

Ernst’s dark money arrangement “stands out for its brazen disregard for the law,” Muller said during a call with the Iowa Democratic Party. “The formation and coordination with this dark money group is a serious breach of public trust and campaign finance laws.”

It’s “the clearest instance of dark money abuse I’ve seen from an Iowa politician ... nothing short of plain-as-day political corruption,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said.

GOP RESPONSE

The Republican Party of Iowa responded that End Citizens United and Democrats are recycling old claims reported by the Associated Press in 2019 in an effort to divert attention from Greenfield’s business record and ethics problems.