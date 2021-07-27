Ernst: Put the brakes on ‘boondoggle’ spending

CEDAR RAPIDS — With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants to put the brakes on runaway federal spending on “bottomless boondoggles.”

Ernst gave her July 2021 Squeal Award to the Department of Transportation for spending on extension of a subway line in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s backyard.

Iowans can’t afford to fund a “bottomless pit for taxpayer money,” she said, adding the department is letting “taxpayers to be taken for a ride on this gravy train.”

The second-term Iowa Republican, who first ran for Congress on a “make ’em squeal” slogan, said the price tag on the subway line in question has increased from $4.7 billion three years ago to nearly $6.9 billion today. It’s expected to lose $200 million a year over the next decade.

The San Francisco subway project is emblematic of spending by Democrats who control the House, Senate and White House, Ernst said. So she’s introducing the Put the Brakes on the Boondoggles Act to prevent tax dollars from going to transportation projects that are $1 billion over budget and expected to lose money.