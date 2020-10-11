Ernst’s supporters say they’re voting to protect a way of life

CEDAR RAPIDS -- The 2020 election is about more than just who they’re voting for, according to motorcycle riders who turned out to show their support for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst on Sunday.

“You’re voting for a way of life,” said Don Share, who rode his 60th birthday present — a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide — from Waterloo to Cedar Rapids and then on to Davenport on Sunday afternoon as part of Ernst’s Ride Across Iowa.

“I’m not for big government. I’m not for socialism. That’s just shared misery.”

Eighty motorcyclists and more nonriders came out to Metro Can Am to join the Iowa Republican senator for her Ride Across Iowa. Ernst’s pandemic version of her annual Roast and Ride political rally and hog roast was a two-day “rolling rally” across the state to raise funds for the Puppy Jake Foundation, an Iowa-based nonprofit that provides veterans with professionally trained service dogs, and the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation’s Derecho Disaster Recovery, which was established to provide direct relief to victims of the hurricane-force August storm.

Bill and Judy Law, who rode in from Fruitland on their Iowa-built 2014 Victory, agreed that Ernst and President Donald Trump are what stands between them and the loss of their way of life.