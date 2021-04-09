Ernst says ‘zero’ chance she runs for president; criticizes Biden infrastructure pla

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Friday put to bed any speculation as to whether she will run for president in 2024.

During a stop in Bettendorf as part of her regular tour of all 99 counties in Iowa, Ernst said there was "zero" chance she will run for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

Ernst's name had been floated by some media outlets and political oddsmakers as speculation has already begun on possible GOP presidential candidates in 2024.

"I absolutely love working for the people of Iowa," Ernst told reporters Friday. "I'm just really excited to see who pops up as GOP contenders."

Ernst stopped at Bettendorf City Hall, where she spoke with city leaders about ongoing projects in the community, including the city's plans for elevators connected to the new Interstate 74 bridge.

City officials say the project has hit a snag over requirements of the Buy America provision that requires the I-74 project to use primarily U.S.-made parts and components.

City officials say elevator suppliers in the U.S. do not produce specific components of the structure. Due to the lack of domestic availability of certain necessary elevator components, city officials are seeking a Buy America waiver.