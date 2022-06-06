'Every single night, there's something' — O Street issues not isolated to Memorial Day weekend

While the barrage of onlookers who annually line O Street to watch cars cruise Lincoln's main drag is a spectacle unique to Memorial Day weekend, area residents say the perilous driving behavior that accompanies it rolls on all summer.

The unsanctioned cruise night May 29 resulted in tragedy for the second time in two decades, when an 18-year-old Omaha man in a Ford Taurus struck a Toyota Corolla turning in front of him at the 52nd Street intersection, killing both of the Toyota's occupants and sending both cars into a crowd of people gathered along the sidewalk, 20 of whom required treatment at local hospitals.

A day later, the city's police chief said the crash "would have happened whether" onlookers were there or not, acknowledging the persistence of dangerous driving on O Street.

"We need to curb that, through education, and also enforcement," Chief Teresa Ewins said during a Memorial Day news conference. "So we have been doing that. We've taken the complaints from the O Street corridor, which many of you know about, and have been very active in trying to stop this behavior."

Area residents, though, say those efforts haven't worked — and the scope of the behavior is not limited to Memorial Day, weekend evenings or even the summer months.

"Every single night, there's something," said Jordyn Vavak, who moved into her house a block away from the crash site a year ago and expected the behavior — racing, cruising, the sounds of tires screeching and engines backfiring — to die down as summer gave way to fall.

Instead, she said, "it's an every night occurrence," one that peaks during Memorial Day weekend but never seems to completely cease.

She's only called the police once, she said, when the humming bass of a blaring car stereo kept her and her children up past midnight. She doesn't like to complain. And she knew O Street was the city's main cruising spot when she moved to the area from near 52nd and Adams streets, she said.

But Vavak didn't know how bad it was until she lived on N Street.

"I was hopeful that Labor Day would be the end," she said. "I've heard that (Memorial Day) starts it off and by Labor Day it's supposed to die down, but it doesn't."

Most residents on Vavak's street don't bother calling in noise complaints, said Ron Zimmer, who has lived across from Vavak's house for 12 years and, most years, is among the onlookers who line O Street every Memorial Day weekend.

"We get noise 24/7," he said, chalking the inconvenience up to life along O Street.

"Whoever does it is gone by the time the police would get here," Zimmer said.

Authorities have spent decades combating the behavior plaguing O Street, which former Lincoln Police Chief Tom Casady said dates back as far as he can remember, estimating the corridor became a cruising hotspot as early as the 1940s.

"It's hard for a lot of people, particularly people my age, to realize that there will be a traffic jam — an honest-to-goodness traffic jam — at 33rd and O in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 2:25 a.m. on a Wednesday," he said.

Casady, who served as police chief from 1994 to 2011 and was the city's public safety director until 2019, said the department has poured immeasurable resources into policing O Street, and late in his tenure as chief began deploying the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter on holiday weekends to monitor the antics.

He described the annual and nightly enforcement efforts on O Street as a longstanding game of cat and mouse between officers and street racers, tire burners and bad actors. The mice, most often, win.

"Here's the problem: There's only so much you can do with law enforcement," Casady told the Journal Star. "For every person you catch and give a ticket to, there are 35 others who get away with it. Probably more than 35."

The weekend following the deadly crash, O Street was seemingly devoid of street racing Friday night. A significant police presence was in place, with officers patrolling popular meeting spots for cruisers such as the Kohl’s parking lot at 84th Street or the Barnes & Noble near where last week's fatal crash occurred.

The police department and State Patrol in recent years have sought grant funding to cover overtime costs on summer holiday weekends, increasing patrol efforts along O Street, focusing on the stretch from 17th to 84th. The enforcement detail was in place for Memorial Day weekend, but no officers witnessed the crash at 52nd and O, police said.

Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash while attempting to complete a turn. In the crash report, police said Kyvell Stark was speeding above the 40 mph limit when he went through a yellow light headed west.

No citations associated with the Memorial Day weekend crash have been reported.

In 2020, the last year in which full data is available, LPD issued 750 citations for speeding, or reckless or careless driving on O Street.

And last summer, in a three-month O Street enforcement campaign that began Memorial Day weekend, the department's officers and State Patrol troopers made contact with 362 drivers, issuing 88 speeding tickets and tracking two criminal violations.

Despite those efforts, there were more crashes on O Street between 17th and 84th last year than any of the previous four years, according to a Journal Star analysis of department data. Police responded to 326 collisions on that section of O Street in 2021, up from 287 the year before, 288 in 2019 and even fewer in 2018 and 2017.

"I've just got to say that, for the most part, those efforts to enhance enforcement, in my estimation, have not solved the problem," Casady said. "Because the risk of getting caught is too small, and the cost of getting caught is still too low."

For the residents of Trailridge Court, a cul-de-sac of duplex-style townhomes adjacent to the Kohl's near 84th and O streets, police enforcement efforts have been futile, as the store's parking lot has often become an arena of sorts for burnouts and "cookies."

Unlike those living near 52nd and N, though, the tight-knit block of mostly retirees in east Lincoln do call the police when drivers burn rubber 20 yards or so from some of their backyards, filling the air with smoke and the nearby street with angry residents.

Diane and Ellis Willadsen have lived next to Kohl's since the winter of 2014, and more often than not, they've had their lives interrupted by the screeching tires across Russwood Boulevard, they said. When they first moved in, the couple naturally slept in their house's master bedroom but soon moved their sleeping quarters downstairs.

In the years since, Diane Willadsen has written letters to the mayor, the former police chief, City Council members and executives at Kohl's and Burger King, she said. She never heard back from the city officials or company executives, she said, and she hasn't stopped hearing the burnouts.

"We don't mind if they gather there," she said, standing in her former master suite that's now a spare bedroom. "We just wish they were quiet."

Seven residents on the block all said that groups as large as 20 to 50 people gather in the parking lot some nights, forming makeshift arenas for burnouts and other stunts, sometimes performed with passengers sitting in the car windows with half their bodies hanging out.

When police do come — often in response to more than one neighbor calling per night — the Willadsens said the cars in the lot scatter in different directions, most of them heading back toward O Street.

Dan and Bonnie Forst, who have lived across the street from the Willadsens' home for nine years, said they've watched other neighbors on the block sell their townhomes "solely because of Kohl's" and the noise problem they said has gotten worse over time.

They built a deck they can't always use at night because of the constant screech of tires. Dan Forst wears earplugs to bed. But they don't call the police as often as they used to, they said, decreasing calls from about twice a week to twice a month.

"It's gonna be just like this thing on O Street," Bonnie Forst said of the chaos outside Kohl's. "Until somebody dies over there, nothing's gonna happen."

Jenna Ebbers contributed to this report. Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

