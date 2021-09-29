 Skip to main content
Evidence protection under scrutiny after drugs taken from State Patrol facility linked to death
Evidence protection under scrutiny after drugs taken from State Patrol facility linked to death

The Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician who Friday was charged for her alleged involvement in the sale of deadly drugs stolen from the patrol's evidence facility was uniquely positioned to betray the agency and the public, according to officials. 

"Literally, there's only one person in the organization that could do this," State Patrol Col. John Bolduc told the Journal Star on Monday, three days after Anna Idigima was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine or fentanyl after $1.2 million worth of narcotics came up missing from the State Patrol evidence facility she oversaw. 

Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John A. Bolduc

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc

Idigima — who was charged alongside George Weaver Jr., her boyfriend and owner of GrannyWeavs Soul Food and Catering in Lincoln — was the only evidence technician working in the Troop H facility, Bolduc said.

She had unparalleled access to the patrol's evidence hub for counties in Southeast Nebraska, where drugs and other seized assets are stored while defendants navigate the legal system. 

Only seven patrol employees have the ability to access the Troop H evidence facility, Bolduc said, but most often the evidence tech operates alone at the site, retrieving evidence and scanning it out to troopers for transport to testing, destruction sites or trials. The other six employees with access are "backups," Bolduc said — largely sergeants or lieutenants who would only enter the facility if the tech wasn't available. 

Bolduc described the patrol's process for storing and maintaining evidence as a sophisticated system with minimal room for abuse, one that requires every asset to be scanned into the facility and placed in a specific location, separated from evidence in unrelated cases.

The only way evidence can leave the facility is if it's scanned out, Bolduc said, which is a process that usually involves two or three employees. Even if an evidence technician transports drugs to be destroyed, a trooper provides a security escort, Bolduc said. There's an electronic paper trail for every step of evidence maintenance. 

"Because of the sophistication of that tracking system, we were able to determine — nearly to the pill — exactly what was missing in only two weeks of auditing," Bolduc said. "The system enabled us to capture the evidence that was necessary to turn over for the criminal prosecution." 

But the system also seemed to enable its own abuse. 

Missing from the patrol's Troop H evidence facility was a laundry list of drugs, the Lincoln Police Department announced Friday, including more than 150 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of cocaine, 10 pounds of fentanyl, 9 pounds of heroin and 3 pounds of meth, along with various pills. 

A search warrant filed in Lancaster County District Court linked cocaine allegedly sold by Weaver and supplied by Idigima to an overdose death on Aug. 5. The overdose victim, a 35-year-old woman, was a mother of two. 

Anna Idigima

Idigima 

Fentanyl-laced cocaine led to 35 overdoses in the Lincoln area between July 25 and Aug. 19, according to Lincoln police. Nine victims and one unborn child died as a result of those overdoses, Chief Teresa Ewins said Friday.

It's unclear exactly how many of those overdoses or deaths are linked directly to the cocaine alleged to have been taken from the patrol's evidence facility. 

Bolduc, citing the ongoing prosecution of Idigima and her right to a fair trial, declined to say how the 14-year veteran of the State Patrol is alleged to have taken the drugs from the storage facility, apparently circumventing the system meant to ensure the sanctity of evidence. But he did not blame the system itself. 

"For a person with this classification of employment to walk out of this building carrying something would be very normal," Bolduc said. "The person abused her position of trust."

George Weaver Jr.

Weaver Jr. 

Bolduc repeated sentiments he had expressed at Friday's news conference where the patrol and Lincoln police announced the arrests, saying the agency had "no indications" that Idigima was involved in the sale of drugs until Lincoln-Lancaster County narcotics investigators contacted the patrol on Aug. 20.

The State Patrol maintains its auditing and evidence storage processes are in line — and in many cases exceed — standards set by the Commission on Accreditation For Law Enforcement Agencies.

Bolduc said the last complete audit done on the Troop H facility, required annually, came in October 2020. Evidence storage sites also undergo random checks quarterly that involve only a small sample of all items secured, Bolduc said. 

He said the narcotics alleged to have been stolen from the Troop H site were thought to have been taken sometime after the last quarterly check in June.

At least some of the drugs missing from the evidence facility had been scheduled to be destroyed, according to the affidavit for Idigima's arrest. But Bolduc said some of the missing narcotics were also set for testing and use at criminal trials.

Idigima was not subject to regular drug testing.

Her arrest has prompted the State Patrol to reexamine its evidence storage practices, but Bolduc said the agency would do so deliberately in an effort to avoid a knee-jerk policy change that might ultimately be ineffective or harmful. 

