Ex-Iowa anchor hopes her age bias lawsuit changes TV news

Nexstar spokesman Gary Weitman declined comment, "as this is a matter of pending litigation."

Nexstar, which has characterized Heitshusen's firing as a reduction in its workforce, has faced other lawsuits in recent years from female reporters and anchors. Company statistics show that nearly 80% of its managers last year were men.

Heitshusen, now public information officer for the Iowa State Auditor, got emotional recounting how the firing ended her award-winning journalism career. She said she was devastated last August when she realized she could not report on the derecho, the powerful wind storm that ripped across the state.

Heitshusen left WHO-TV last summer after what the station called a remarkable 17-year stint in which she was a hard-hitting news reporter and an anchor also known for softer segments on fitness. In farewell segments, the NBC affiliate did not mention any reason for her departure.

Heitshusen said she was blindsided in April 2020 when the station's news director, Rod Peterson, informed her that the station was exercising a clause in her contract to fire her without cause as a "business decision." She said she was told the company valued her and might be able to find her a lower-paying digital position, but nothing on the air.