Ex-Milford pharmacist gets probation, fine for obtaining pills by fraud

A former Milford pharmacist has been sentenced to probation and fined $3,000 for obtaining oxycodone by misrepresentation or fraud.
Charles Pierce, 59, pleaded guilty.
Last year, he voluntarily surrendered his pharmacist license after being indicted by a grand jury in Omaha.
In court records, Pierce said he knowingly obtained oxycodone by diverting pills from his pharmacy and misrepresented numbers on an inventory form between January and September 2020.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced him last week.