Excess deaths, which measure virus’ impact, peaked in May, could surge again, experts warn

But Katz and Baeth warned that with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths all on the rise again in Iowa — cases are higher now even than the first peak back in May — the state could be headed for another stretch where excess deaths far exceed the previous year.

With those numbers increasing, Gov. Kim Reynolds this past week for the first time since she reopened the state after the first quarantine in April reinstituted some mitigation strategies. She ordered bars and nightclubs closed in six counties, primarily those with universities. Those areas are seeing spikes in numbers as college students have returned to campus for the fall semester.

“I am certainly concerned that we are heading toward catastrophe,” Baeth said. “Death is a lagging indicator (meaning deaths typically show up in the data a few weeks after cases and hospitalizations). We are already seeing deaths on the rise and we are seeing cases rise even faster than that, meaning even three weeks from now, it’s going to be much worse.

“I think we are in for a very bumpy ride in the weeks and months ahead, in our state in particular.”

It could be multiple weeks until the full impact of the current wave of cases and hospitalizations is known, Katz said.

“You can see that the surge in March and April, that first part of the first wave, was reflected more than a month later in excess deaths,” Katz said. “So the surge that we’re seeing now in Iowa, which is considerably larger, will not be reflected until probably late September or October, maybe even longer.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0