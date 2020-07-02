Excessive speeding skyrockets in 2020; holiday weekend enforcement planned

Dinkla said some drivers traveling at excessive speeds may have felt emboldened by roadways with less traffic during the pandemic quarantine, when traffic dropped significantly. He also said some drivers told officers they thought there would be fewer patrol cars on the roadways during the quarantine.

“That’s the quite the contrary,” Dinkla said. “Our officers need to be out there and they are going to be out there enforcing those egregious speeds.”

Dinkla said a multi-agency collaboration is attempting to address the increase in excessive speeding.

He said in addition to the increased Iowa State Patrol enforcement efforts this holiday weekend, the Iowa Department of Transportation is posting signs, including on their dynamic highway message boards, about the issue; and the Iowa Department of Public Safety and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau are also working on messaging and public awareness, and are working on the issue with other states in the region.

“These traffic trends are alarming and unprecedented,” Col. Nathan Fulk, the Iowa State Patrol Commander, said in a statement. “High speeds are not only making our Iowa roadways less safe on a daily basis for all of us, but speeding is one of the leading contributing factors in fatality crashes. We need motorists to understand that this type of driving behavior is not the new normal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0