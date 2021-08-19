 Skip to main content
Exeter man arrested for windmill theft now booked for child pornography, sheriff's office says
A 41-year-old Fillmore County man who was arrested Aug. 4 after allegedly selling stolen windmill blades to undercover Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators has now been booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Spencer Lile of Exeter had already been lodged in the Lancaster County Jail after being charged with one count of felony theft when investigators discovered the pornography on his phone while serving a search warrant, according to deputies.

Spencer Lile

Lile

Capt. Tommy Trotter said investigators found numerous photos and videos of children believed to be under the age of 16 engaged in various sexual acts. Trotter said the pornography is not thought to have been produced locally, though an investigation into its origin is ongoing.

Trotter said the sheriff's office wasn't aware of the images until it served the search warrant this week.

Investigators arrested Lile for the second crime Wednesday. He remains in jail, where he's been since Aug. 4, when deputies say he attempted to sell stolen windmill blades to investigators via Craigslist.

