Face masks required on buses but not in Iowa schools

DES MOINES -- Because of a new state law, the 2021-2022 school year started in Iowa on Monday with the vast majority of school districts not requiring students to wear face masks despite new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again surging across the state.

The bus rides were a different story.

While most Iowa students do not have to wear face masks at school this year, many students must wear face coverings while on school buses because of a federal order.

In February, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that requires passengers on buses — including school buses operated by both public and private school systems — to wear face masks.

That order remains even after the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds in May passed a new state law that bars school districts and local governments from enacting face mask policies that exceed the state’s. Since the state has no face mask requirement at this time, school districts cannot require students to wear them.

But the federal order for masks on school buses remains.