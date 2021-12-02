Family remembers Columbus man killed in officer-involved shooting as 'life of the party'

As officials on Wednesday continued to sort through the events that led to the death of German Pedraza, the 27-year-old Columbus man who was shot by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, his family gathered to celebrate his life at a memorial service.
In an obituary posted on her Facebook page, Pedraza's aunt, Maria Pedraza Rosillo, described her nephew as "the life of the party."
"He enjoyed going fishing, listening to music, and was a passionate member of the Raider nation," she wrote. "German loved his family and … he could always turn gray skies into sunshine."
Pedraza, whose nickname was "Pee-Wee," was born in Emporia, Kansas, in 1994 before moving to Columbus as a child. He was staying in an apartment building at 1905 G St. in Lincoln and was in a car outside when he was approached by law enforcement and shot on Nov. 24.
Pedraza's 9-year-old daughter, Ayvah Cruz, was at his hospital bedside in Lincoln in the days before his death Sunday evening, according to her mother, Jasmine Cruz, who said Pedraza always "made anyone who was feeling sad laugh and forget what they were sad about."
"He adored our daughter," she said in a message to the Journal Star. "He loved buying her a whole bunch of shoes to have a collection like he did. Ayvah always remembered him just dancing around when she would see him and just try to make her laugh."
Jasmine Cruz said it was their daughter who was taking the loss the hardest.
"She starts crying a lot more at night," she said. "During the day, she stays busy enough to not think about him."
Pedraza's memorial service Wednesday evening in Columbus followed a week after he was shot in the neck at about 2:45 p.m. Nov. 24 as the trooper, a narcotics investigator who remains unidentified, was following up on a Crime Stoppers report at the central Lincoln apartment building.
Wagner said the trooper and other authorities at the scene as part of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force directed loud verbal commands for Pedraza to drop the weapon and that a struggle ensued over the gun before the trooper fired.
On Wednesday, Wagner told the Journal Star his office had reviewed video available from the scene and had interviewed both the involved trooper and a Lincoln Police officer who witnessed the incident.
Task force investigators wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles, though Wagner said members display badges and wear ballistic vests that identify them as law enforcement officers.
Members of the the task force don't wear body cameras, nor are their vehicles outfitted with dashcams, Wagner said. The apartment building has a surveillance camera positioned near where Pedraza was shot in the complex's parking lot.
In the aftermath of the shooting, investigators recovered a loaded pistol from the Chrysler 300 that Pedraza had been sitting in Nov. 24, according to the sheriff's office.
Pedraza was in the car alongside a 21-year-old woman, who was taken into custody but later released.
Wagner on Wednesday again declined to identify the trooper involved in the incident. He had previously deferred questions about the trooper's identity to the State Patrol.
A patrol spokesman said the agency's labor contract with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council prohibits the agency from releasing the identities of employees involved in internal investigations.
Wagner indicated the preliminary results of Pedraza's autopsy were available, pending toxicology reports, but deferred questions about the results to County Attorney Pat Condon.
Condon, who ordered the autopsy, didn't immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday afternoon.
Pedraza had been arrested in Butler County in October after police say he was passenger in a 14-mile, high-speed chase in the same model car that he was found in on Wednesday, according to an affidavit for his arrest, and was facing seven felony drug and gun charges in Butler County Court.
The 27-year-old posted $10,000 to be released on bond in October, according to court filings. Pedraza had missed a court hearing two weeks ago in Butler County, where he had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear.
That warrant was unrelated to the investigation that brought the narcotics task force to 1905 G St. on Wednesday.
Wagner said Pedraza had been staying at the Lincoln apartment complex where he was shot, though it's unclear if he was the tenant of Apartment 17, the unit that investigators ultimately searched.
The sheriff's office, with the assistance of Lincoln Police, will investigate the shooting and deliver their findings to a grand jury convened whenever someone dies as a result of law enforcement action in Nebraska.
