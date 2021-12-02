Family remembers Columbus man killed in officer-involved shooting as 'life of the party'

On Wednesday, Wagner told the Journal Star his office had reviewed video available from the scene and had interviewed both the involved trooper and a Lincoln Police officer who witnessed the incident.

Task force investigators wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles, though Wagner said members display badges and wear ballistic vests that identify them as law enforcement officers.

Members of the the task force don't wear body cameras, nor are their vehicles outfitted with dashcams, Wagner said. The apartment building has a surveillance camera positioned near where Pedraza was shot in the complex's parking lot.

In the aftermath of the shooting, investigators recovered a loaded pistol from the Chrysler 300 that Pedraza had been sitting in Nov. 24, according to the sheriff's office.

Pedraza was in the car alongside a 21-year-old woman, who was taken into custody but later released.

Wagner on Wednesday again declined to identify the trooper involved in the incident. He had previously deferred questions about the trooper's identity to the State Patrol.