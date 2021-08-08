Fast, heavy rains cause street flooding, property damage in Omaha

Heavy rains that fell in a short span of time Saturday night caused street flooding in downtown and midtown Omaha.
Some downtown streets remained closed Sunday morning because of debris, including 14th and 13th Streets from Jones to Leavenworth Streets. No major injuries were reported. However, people were stuck in two parking garage elevators that were filling with water at the Old Market Lofts.
Daylon Guy, who works and lives at the apartments near 10th and Jones Streets, said he received a frantic call from his friend Tony Luu about 10 p.m. Luu told him that he and two women were trapped in an elevator on the basement floor with water rushing inside the elevator.
"Tony said, 'We're in the elevator and we could drown,' " said Guy, who works in maintenance. "My twin brother (Dray) and another man were able to get down there and get the doors open."
On the other side of the building, another elevator was also stuck and filling with water, Guy said. Firefighters directed Guy and his brother to turn off the power to the second elevator, which had four people inside.
Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said firefighters were called to 1022 Leavenworth St. for parties trapped in an elevator. According to the Douglas County 911 dispatch center, an emergency call came in at 10:15 p.m. for a stuck elevator with people inside who were up to their necks in water.
"Crews did have to pry open the elevator (doors) to rescue the occupant from the elevator," Fitzpatrick said.
Guy, 25, said no one in either elevator appeared to need medical treatment. "It was pretty traumatizing, but they seemed to be doing well," he said.
The water in the basement was at least 5 feet high and even deeper in some places, said Guy, who was spending much of Sunday helping pump the water out.
"Some places, we couldn't touch the ground," he said. "We actually had to swim to get around."
The rain on Saturday night was fast and furious.
"Most of the heaviest stuff fell over a pretty short period," meteorologist Dirk Petersen of the National Weather Service office in Valley said. "The storms hit the western edge of Omaha about 8:40 (p.m.), and then they kept coming one after another. From 9 p.m. to 10:30 is when (the rain) really hit downtown Omaha."
Petersen said the heaviest rain, 5.10 inches, fell about 75 miles west of Omaha near David City, in Butler County.
Officially, the Millard Airport reported 2.39 inches of rain and Eppley Airfield recorded 2.02. Unofficially, some Omaha area residents reported higher amounts. A woman who lives near 114th Street and West Dodge Road, said she had 4 inches of precipitation in her rain gauge.
Other significant rainfall occurred in Wahoo, with 1.65 inches, and Plattsmouth, with 1.67.
The Omaha Public Power District said that nearly 18,000 customers lost power Saturday night because of lightning strikes and downed tree limbs. About 800 customers remained without power at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dozens of motorists were caught in street flooding in Omaha. Parked vehicles that had been pushed together by rushing water remained in place Sunday morning.
Some homeowners in older parts of Omaha reported that water came up out of their floor drains Saturday night.
Saddle Creek Road through midtown Omaha tends to revert to being a creek during heavy rains, but on Saturday night, it became a virtual river, as water 2 to 3 feet high flowed down the roadway.
The onslaught of rain flooded the basement at O'Leaver's Pub at 1322 Saddle Creek Road.
Downstream of it all, Tina Bachal’s Salon 51 near 52nd and Center Streets caught the brunt of it.
Sunday morning, she and some helpers were pulling salon chairs and other furniture and equipment out the door and assessing the damage.
Bachal kept a sense of humor about it all.
“We’re trying to pull everything out just to see what is all really damaged, cleaning up the mess,” said Bachal, who was wearing boots. “I don’t really know what to do. My landlord’s on vacation somewhere nice right now.”
A water mark on the front door showed that at its height, the water had reached almost to the doorknob, roughly waist high. A car that had floated and smashed against a power pole remained out in front of the business.
Bachal figured it might be a few days before she’s able to reopen.
“Rainbows and butterflies,” she told a passerby who asked how she was doing.
Across the street from the salon, the force of the water moved and knocked over headstones at the Milacek Monument Co.
As further evidence of the water’s force, a shopping cart corral from the Hy-Vee grocery store at 52nd and Center Streets came to rest in front of the Arby’s restaurant at 53rd Street, and some carts were washed as far away as 58th Street.
Omaha's Public Works Department called in additional crews to respond to damage reports, Steve Andersen, manager of the sewer maintenance unit, said Sunday. Saddle Creek Road, Jones Street downtown and the area of 20th and Leavenworth Streets were some of the areas crews were working, he said.
"The combined sewer system was overloaded," Andersen said. "Some of our rain gauges showed up to 4 inches (of rain) falling an hour. We're fortunate that the rain was short lived."
The roadway at 50th and Saddle Creek was filled with rocks and other washed-out debris. Four abandoned cars still surrounded the intersection Sunday morning.
Chunks of pavement washed out of Center Street east of Saddle Creek Road.
Elsewhere, the Omaha Dog Bar near 14th and Pierce Streets reported that it was flooded.
The Omaha Police Department warned motorists to be careful Sunday because of damage from the storm.
"Please use caution while traveling in various areas of Omaha," the Omaha Police Department said on Twitter. "There are reports of manhole covers missing, debris in the roadways, as well as flooding/standing water."
Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman, said flash flooding occurred throughout the southeast precinct. Officers responded to several calls for motorists trapped in their vehicles because of rising water.
"Flooding at 13th and Leavenworth (Streets) was significant," Pecha said. "Several vehicles were completely submerged and others were floating down 13th (Street)."
Once the water receded, he said, officers observed significant mud and rock debris in roadways. Portions of the roadway at 13th and Jackson Streets collapsed.
"There were also calls to other areas, including vehicles floating along Turner Boulevard," Pecha said. "Also, Jones Automotive at 20th and Poppleton was hit by a wave of water that breached their garage door, causing significant damage to the facility."
A flood warning continues for Wahoo Creek at Ithaca in Saunders County, the weather service's Petersen said Sunday morning. Moderate flooding is forecast as the creek is expected to roll out of its banks by 1 p.m.
"The thing about these storms is they produced very efficient rainfall," Petersen said. "We were averaging, in some areas, 2 to 4 inches an hour. The storm drains in an urban area just couldn't keep up with the rains fast enough."
The chances for rain Sunday were very low, Petersen said. Eastern Nebraska can expect a mostly sunny day with a high of 90 degrees.
"It will be pretty humid and sticky," he said. "The heat index will be around 100."
World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.
