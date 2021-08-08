Fast, heavy rains cause street flooding, property damage in Omaha

Heavy rains that fell in a short span of time Saturday night caused street flooding in downtown and midtown Omaha.

Some downtown streets remained closed Sunday morning because of debris, including 14th and 13th Streets from Jones to Leavenworth Streets. No major injuries were reported. However, people were stuck in two parking garage elevators that were filling with water at the Old Market Lofts.

Daylon Guy, who works and lives at the apartments near 10th and Jones Streets, said he received a frantic call from his friend Tony Luu about 10 p.m. Luu told him that he and two women were trapped in an elevator on the basement floor with water rushing inside the elevator.

"Tony said, 'We're in the elevator and we could drown,' " said Guy, who works in maintenance. "My twin brother (Dray) and another man were able to get down there and get the doors open."

On the other side of the building, another elevator was also stuck and filling with water, Guy said. Firefighters directed Guy and his brother to turn off the power to the second elevator, which had four people inside.