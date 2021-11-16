FBI seeks more victims after indictment of Lincoln man who helped run child care center

The FBI is seeking additional victims after a Lincoln man, who helped operate a local in-home child care center, was indicted in October on two felony child pornography charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Matt Tibbels, 58, was charged on Oct. 20 with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. If convicted of both charges, Tibbels could face up to 40 years in prison and fines up to $500,000.

The FBI's Omaha office on Monday asked for the public's help in identifying potential victims who attended Theresa Tibbels’ child care center anytime between 1989 and now. Court filings indicate Theresa and Matt Tibbels are married.

The federal charges against Matt Tibbels stem from crimes alleged to have been committed only between Aug. 31, 2020, and Oct. 5 of this year.

The FBI found 164 images and two videos of child pornography that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had previously recognized as child pornography, according to a detention order issued by Judge Cheryl R. Zwart in mid-October.

Law enforcement also found 98 images and four videos that hadn't previously been identified as child pornography, according to Zwart. The images and videos, found on a device at Matt Tibbels' home, were discovered after searching only 0.3% of the total digital memory seized by the government during its search, according to the detention order.

"(Matt Tibbels), a computer programmer, used a method of obtaining child pornography images that was highly sophisticated and surreptitious," Zwart wrote in the order.

The average age of the victims alleged to have been depicted in the known images was between 6 and 9 years old, according to the order.

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney's office have definitively said whether any of the child victims are thought to have been attendees at the child care center.

Matt Tibbels at times served in a substitute role for his wife at the child care center in their home, according to the detention order. In October, Theresa Tibbels testified that she planned to close the facility and said she knew nothing of her husband's alleged possession of child pornography.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services told the FBI that it may allow Theresa Tibbels' childcare center to continue operating, as long as Matt Tibbels had no contact with children at the in-home operation. It's unclear if the center has been closed, according to the detention order.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

