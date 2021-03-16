Federal aid could ease preschool losses from pandemic

The House plan also differed from a previously passed Senate version that would have provided funds for 326 districts — but not Des Moines — and included language to treat schools that did not have in-person instruction because of derecho damage as if they were in session.

“Most districts are going to see the need for dollars in the next fiscal year, so we will be looking at getting these dollars out after the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year so those moneys go in when the depressed certified enrollment actually hits budgets,” Sinclair said during a Senate Education subcommittee that forwarded the legislation to the full committee for additional work.

However, Kelly Augustine Donnelly, a preschool administrator in Des Moines, expressed concerns that preschools would have to look at laying off teachers or turning parents away if more aid is not forthcoming until July 1.

“My budget is literally written in crayon,” said Donnelly.

“We want something that’s going to give us stability,” she told subcommittee members. “The not knowing has been the stressful part for everybody.”