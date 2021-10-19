Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

A federal grand jury indictment charged U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, the indictment alleges that Fortenberry, 60, of Lincoln, repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during a federal investigation into illegal contributions to Fortenberry’s reelection campaign made by a foreign billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, in early 2016.

Chagoury, a Nigerian-born billionaire who lives in Paris, arranged for $30,000 to be contributed, via other individuals, to Fortenberry's campaign during a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege that Fortenberry was told by a person identified in the indictment as Individual H during a July 2018 call that the donations were illegal, but the congressman denied knowing that in two subsequent interviews with federal authorities.

The indictment said that Fortenberry asked Individual H to host another fundraiser for his campaign even after Individual H "told him repeatedly and explicitly about illegal conduit contributions and referenced an illegal foreign national contribution."

The indictment noted that “Fortenberry also did not return or otherwise try to disgorge the contributions from the 2016 Fundraiser after learning ... they were illegal” and did so only after the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles interviewed him in July 2019.

Foreign nationals are prohibited under federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections. It also is illegal to disguise the true source of campaign contributions by funneling money through third parties, and for a federal candidate to knowingly receive foreign or conduit contributions.

Fortenberry denied any wrongdoing leading up to Tuesday's announcement. In a video originally obtained by The World-Herald and since posted to YouTube, Fortenberry said he was “stunned” and “shocked” that he was facing an indictment.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” he said in the video, which was filmed in a pickup truck with his wife and dog present and a cornfield visible in the background. “They’ve accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this.”

Fortenberry spokesperson Chad Kolton said Tuesday that they just received the indictment and were reviewing it.

Through his attorney, Fortenberry has agreed to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fortenberry was first elected to represent Nebraska's 1st District in 2004. Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, with recently redrawn boundaries, includes Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, La Vista and the bulk of Papillion in Sarpy County. The district also includes all or part of 11 other counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County.

