Federal judge dismisses most of Title IX lawsuit against UNL

A federal judge dismissed much of a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska alleging officials acted with "deliberate indifference" in responding to reports of rape or sexual harassment by Husker athletes.

In a 35-page order entered Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said while UNL had not violated the students' civil rights or subjected them to harassment and retaliation, it did make some missteps in investigating their claims.

Filed in July 2020, the lawsuit alleged university officials failed to act in a timely manner or handled reports of sexual misconduct with indifference because student-athletes on Husker teams were involved.

Of the nine women who joined in the lawsuit, four were named, including a former Husker volleyball player.

Rossiter, however, said seven of the nine women -- including all four who were named in the lawsuit -- failed to make a claim that met the standard required of Title IX lawsuits, and dismissed their complaints.

Two women's complaints were allowed to continue.

A woman identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 1 was stalked and harassed by an ex-boyfriend who was aided by a university employee who relayed a message to her despite the university issuing a "no-contact directive" to that student, Rossiter wrote.

"These allegations are sufficient to allege (UNL) had 'prior notice of a substantial risk of peer harassment ... based on evidence [of] previous similar incidents of' harassment," Rossiter wrote.

Another woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 2, reported a sexual assault to a professor and later filed a formal complaint and initiated a Title IX investigation in November 2017.

Although UNL offered the woman accommodations as required by federal law, Rossiter said the student who assaulted Jane Doe 2 continued to harass her after she had filed a complaint against him, leading her to drop out of her doctoral program.

"Such allegations are sufficient to show the discrimination was 'so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive' such that it 'deprived [her] of access to the educational opportunities ... provided by the school,'" Rossiter wrote.

In a statement, the university said it was pleased with the judge's decision to dismiss the other seven women's claims.

"The opinion provides substantial affirmation for the university's confidence in its overall Title IX process," spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.

UNL "cannot comment on the specifics of any Title IX case," Reed added, and disagreed with the factual assertions made in the remaining claims.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0