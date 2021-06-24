Federal judge sentences 2 men to life in prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman

Calling Jessica Brandon an inspiration to mothers, a federal prosecutor Thursday called on the judge to sentence Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams to life in prison for the home-invasion robbery that left them emptyhanded and the 36-year-old Lincoln woman dead.

"I think it's important for her children to know that I believe the facts show she died trying to protect them," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said.

She said early July 31, 2018, when Brandon heard three intruders breaking into their Belmont home, she headed up to the main floor, where two of her kids and their grandmother were in their bedrooms.

"Being a mom, she heard that door crack, and her babies were in that house. And she went first," Woods said. "But for that choice, maybe someone else dies that night."

Before Brandon could get to the girls, one of the would-be robbers, Patterson, unloaded his gun down the dark stairwell that headed to Brandon and Michael Robertson's basement bedroom, hitting Brandon, who Woods said "stood no chance."