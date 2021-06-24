Federal judge sentences 2 men to life in prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman

Calling Jessica Brandon an inspiration to mothers, a federal prosecutor Thursday called on the judge to sentence Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams to life in prison for the home-invasion robbery that left them emptyhanded and the 36-year-old Lincoln woman dead.
"I think it's important for her children to know that I believe the facts show she died trying to protect them," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said.
She said early July 31, 2018, when Brandon heard three intruders breaking into their Belmont home, she headed up to the main floor, where two of her kids and their grandmother were in their bedrooms.
"Being a mom, she heard that door crack, and her babies were in that house. And she went first," Woods said. "But for that choice, maybe someone else dies that night."
Before Brandon could get to the girls, one of the would-be robbers, Patterson, unloaded his gun down the dark stairwell that headed to Brandon and Michael Robertson's basement bedroom, hitting Brandon, who Woods said "stood no chance."
"All of her choices were made for her. But she died going to the noise and the problem," she said.
In February, a jury found Patterson and Williams guilty of murder, two counts of attempted robbery and a firearms conspiracy for what happened.
Trial testimony painted a picture of the crime scene where brothers Damon and Dante Williams went from room to room zip-tying Brandon's children, a friend and the girls' grandmother and taping their mouths shut before Patterson fired off 13 rounds into the stairwell, where Brandon, 36, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
It was all a failed plot to steal marijuana and money from Robertson, who hid the drugs and money while Brandon's daughters called 911 and tried to save her.
In court Thursday, Brandon's mother, Molly Goodyear, said her daughter's children meant everything to her, and they had plans.
"Now, the kids have no mom," she said, adding that she wanted her daughter to have some justice. "This shouldn't have happened. There's no reason she should be gone."
Brandon's daughter, Kyana, and son, Trenton, both called Patterson a coward for coming into a home where he knew there would be children.
"I just hope that he lives the rest of his life in prison. He just has to live with that guilt, knowing what he did to my family," Kyana told the judge.
Jurors see home security video, hear gut-wrenching 911 call following Lincoln woman's shooting death
In the end, Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard told Patterson and Williams in separate hearings: "Crime doesn't get any worse than this one."
"Home-invasion drug robberies, any home invasions, are among the most heinous crimes that this court sees. And we're seeing way too much of it in Nebraska," he said.
Gerrard said here it was apparent that Patterson had every intention of "blazing away" once he was confronted, firing shots within the initial six or seven seconds.
"Unfortunately, you were confronted by an innocent victim," he said.
Gerrard called it a senseless and violent crime, a classic case of felony murder, and said the punishment would fit the crime.
He gave Patterson, 28, and Damon Williams, 29, who both had been convicted of home-invasion robberies before, life in prison on the murder charge, plus 20 years on the robbery and gun charges.
Dante Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Brandon’s killing, and could also face up to life in prison. He's set for sentencing next week.
Robertson is serving a 16- to 21-year state prison sentence for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
