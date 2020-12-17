Feenstra: Flood of mailed ballots reason for pause before declaring Joe Biden president-elect

JOHNSTON -- An historic number of early and absentee ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s quixotic legal challenges are why Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra said he is not yet ready to call Joe Biden the U.S. president-elect.
Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, is the newly elected representative for western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, far and away the most conservative-leaning of the state’s four districts.
During recording for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS, Feenstra on Thursday said he looks forward to January 6, when Congress will receive the Electoral College results.
Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump, the Republican incumbent, in the presidential election in November. Ever since the race was called for Biden a few days after the November 3 election, Trump and his allies have mounted a string of dozens of legal challenges, almost all of which have been defeated, rejected or tossed out, including by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Electoral College this week confirmed the results, with Biden earning 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 232.
That prompted many Republicans, who had previously held back, to finally say the consider Biden the president-elect.
Feenstra, during Thursday’s recording, said he’s not ready to do that until Congress confirms the Electoral College results.
Meantime, he is one of roughly two dozen Congressional Republicans who signed a letter to Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to investigate the election results.
“The great thing about our country is that we have this foundation of this electoral process. And we saw that play out this past Monday when the Electoral College cast their votes. And then we have the opportunity to do that on January 6, and I look forward to that opportunity,” Feenstra said.
“This is the first time ever in our country that we’ve had mail-in ballot predominantly,” Feenstra added. “So I think we all want to make sure to protect what we have, and there’s still some litigation out there. For me, it’s all about, let’s make sure that litigation is done. And let’s move forward.”
More than 100 million early ballots were cast nationwide in the 2020 elections.
Of the roughly 60 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies, only one has been successful: a minor ruling that did not significantly change any vote totals. The legal challenges have not been successful in proving any voter fraud occurred.
Feenstra is headed to Congress after defeating nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in the Republican primary in June. Feenstra then won a comfortable victory over Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election in November.
During Thursday’s recording, Feenstra said he hopes future COVID-19 pandemic relief bills will include more assistance for small businesses, and for businesses and workers in the food supply chain.
He also expressed a desire to work on reigning in federal government spending. When asked about sustaining the Social Security program long-term, Feenstra said one way to help is by having a balanced budget and reducing national debt.
“How you make sure that that system is sustainable, is managing your debt and managing your budget. And right now we have an out of control system,” Feenstra said. “So I’m sort of a fiscal hawk simply saying you have to control your spending. If you control your spending, then you can start making sure that everything else is sustainable, like Social Security and Medicare.”
This episode of “Iowa Press” will air on Iowa PBS on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon. It will also be available online at iowapbs.org.
