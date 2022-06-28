'Field of Dreams' TV series, trails and lakefront project awarded $16.5M in Iowa tourism grants

The state of Iowa will invest in the development of a "Field of Dreams" television series, new trail construction and new Des Moines lakefront amenities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Monday announced $16.5 million in grant money awarded to four project in the first round of funding through Destination Iowa, a program supported by the federal American Rescue Plan act.
The $100 million program, announced in April, invests "in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents," according to a news release from the governor's office.
Projects awarded grant funding so far are:
— $6 million to Universal Television for the development of a "Field of Dreams" television series. Filming will be based in several Iowa communities, including those in Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton counties. Plans include set construction of a ball field and refurbished farmhouse in Polk City.
— $7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System to develop 100 miles of continuous trail projects connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. The project includes the Cone Mountain Bike Park, the 18.5-mile PlyWood Trail and 4.3-mile Loess Hills Scenic Trail.
— $2.5 million to Polk County Conservation for the Easter Lake North Shore Project. According to a news release, the project will provide an accessible recreational hub for rowing, swimming, fishing and other water sports.
— $1 million to Dallas County Conservation to complete a 4-mile trail connection linking two existing trails in Central Iowa, the Raccoon River Valley and High Trestle trail. Once completed, the project will create a 120-mile continuous loop of trail.
The Gazette reported last month the seven-part "Field of Dreams" prequel series will be streamed next year on Peacock, taking a deeper dive into the back story and characters from the beloved Kevin Costner film.
Dyersville, the location where the 1989 baseball movie was shot, however, is not on the series docket as it will be filming around the time Major League Baseball returns to the site for a regular-season game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11. On Aug. 9, the Cedar Rapids Kernels take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in Minor League action. The TV series will use local crews, suppliers and vendors for construction, catering, transportation and set decoration, a news release states. Renovo Media Group, of Clear Lake, will bring equipment and expertise. Musco Lighting and its subsidiary, Iowa Sports Turf, will help light, design and construct the baseball field.
IEDA will continue to review applications as they arrive through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out.
PHOTOS: Field of Dreams game
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches a Chicago White Sox Seby Zavala home run fly into the outfield corn in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (11) and Aaron Judge (99) chase a Chicago White Sox Luis Robert double during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
A Chicago White Sox bullpen pitcher watches from the outfield corn during a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Joe McEwing (47) against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge catches a fly ball in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner jumps to catch Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez fly ball during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates his solo home run with Aaron Judge in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws against the New York Yankees last season.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reacts to a strike out against the New York Yankees during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Fans cheer during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta throws to first base against the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer throws against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with Rougned Odor (12) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton throws against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks watches a New York Yankees' Aaron Judge home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
