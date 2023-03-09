When local talk turns to historic buildings, North Platte residents still talk about the building that isn’t there.

It disappeared the afternoon of Nov. 1, 1973, when a steel wrecking ball crashed into the sides of the 1918 Union Pacific Depot, home to North Platte’s 1941-46 World War II Canteen.

Eleventh-hour efforts to save the depot apparently had succeeded. Then the wrecking balls showed up anyway.

They rang down the curtain — if the depot’s brick walls can be called a curtain — on a building where human dramas had played out both before and after the Canteen.

First 2 depots end in flames

That curtain had in fact risen before the 1918 depot was even existed It revealed the smoldering ruins of its immediate predecessor.

That depot had opened in December 1869, three years after U.P. Chief Engineer Grenville Dodge platted North Platte and the transcontinental railroad track gangs reached the brand-new townsite in November 1866.

They left the next spring, but a few remained to build a roundhouse, shops and hotel befitting U.P.’s choice of North Platte as a “division point.”

That first hotel, which likely doubled as the depot, had burned to the ground earlier in 1869. The T-shaped, all-wood Union Pacific Depot and Hotel took its place, serving passengers for 46 years.

But by fall 1915, city leaders had been urging its replacement for three years.

Passengers, residents and U.P. leaders “are a unit in declaring that the present depot is inadequate, unsanitary (and) a blot on the otherwise well-kept condition of the Union Pacific and a discredit to a town of over 6,000 people,” Semi-Weekly Tribune Editor Ira L. Bare wrote that Sept. 17.

On Nov. 4, The Telegraph reported a promise by U.P. President A.L. Mohler that the 1869 depot would be replaced.

The need soon became imperative.

A “live cinder” fell from the stack of a U.P. locomotive and lodged between a platform and the depot’s north wall about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 1915, the Tribune reported two days later.

“Fanned by a strong gale,” it ignited the siding. Workers doused it with a hose, but they “were not aware that the flames had crept up the studding and found their way to the attic, and it was not until an hour later that smoke was seen issuing from the eves of the building with wonderful rapidity.”

The strong wind engulfed the west wing in “a seething mass of flames,” the Tribune wrote. Railroaders and hotel guests were ushered out, but by 8 p.m., “the only part of the building standing were two chimneys built from the ground and a few charred timbers.”

While a temporary depot was built, plans for a $126,900 replacement were under way by November’s end, driven by North Platte native and future U.P. President and William M. Jeffers.

Then the line’s general superintendent, Jeffers “is anxious to see this city have a depot that will be alike creditable to the Union Pacific and to North Platte,” Bare wrote.

Grand WWI debut

Workers broke ground for the new all-brick depot on Oct. 28, 1916. Its two-story nucleus was 90 feet high and wide, covering 280 feet as its two one-story wings stretched out on either side.

The 60-foot-long east wing handled baggage and express traffic, while the 90-foot-long west wing had a lunch counter, kitchen and 120-seat dining room — the future Canteen Room.

Visitors walked on tile floors in the dining room and the 50-foot by 100-foot-plus central waiting room, where the ceiling towered 30 feet high. A newsstand shared that space with the ticket office, with U.P. offices above.

On March 17, 1918, the Union Pacific Depot opened for business. U.P. officials — though not Jeffers, who couldn’t be there — were among the 1,000 who attended a March 16 dedication ceremony that doubled as a Red Cross fundraiser.

With World War I raging, “the main room was artistically decorated with flags and flowers (and) statues of Uncle Sam, the Goddess of Liberty and a Red Cross nurse attracted much attention,” The Telegraph reported March 16.

“The new depot, as it will long be called, is an edifice of our pride and should kindle a new spark of civic pride. … It is modern in every respect, well built and beautifully finished and furnished.”

It would not, however, house North Platte’s World War I Red Cross Canteen that opened July 13 and lasted until September 1919. Jeffers instead donated use of the telegraph office, which had been temporary depot and then moved west out of the new depot’s way.

Dramas large and small

During its 55 years and 7½ months, the 1918 depot hosted the humble, the great, the unusual and the unforgettable among its countless visitors.

It was 1½ years old in December 1919, when both North Platte papers noted that the depot had become a refuge after a local fuel shortage led to rationing.

“The U.P. depot is the scene of many men who gather there to keep warm,” The Telegraph wrote Dec. 9 after temperatures fell to 25 below zero.

“These men are not loafers in most cases, but railroad men and those who have regular employment in the city but have no place to go since the closing of the places of amusement, pool halls and theatres and choose the warm depot to their cold rooming houses.”

Locals could read in February 1920 about Harvey C. Wallace, a convict who got away from a Wyoming deputy taking him back to Rawlins’ state prison after a previous escape.

Having kept him the previous night in the Lincoln County Jail, the deputy had hauled Wallace to the depot to catch a 1 a.m. train, The Telegraph wrote.

But “he granted his prisoner leave to go into the lavatory, (and) the prisoner, who was carrying a 16-pound foot weight, went into the smoking room adjoining the lavatory and, raising the window, jumped out and was gone several minutes before the officer discovered the loss of his prisoner.”

If that was a lowlight in the depot’s history, visits by sitting U.S. presidents — and even a dead one — had to occupy the opposite end of the scale.

More than 4,000 people met an evening train on Aug. 5, 1923, carrying the body of Warren G. Harding, who had died three days earlier in San Francisco. City leaders and service clubs presented floral arrangements.

Another huge crowd greeted Herbert Hoover when he stopped for 12 minutes on Nov. 6, 1932, two days before his re-election loss to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Roosevelt himself dropped by for 20 minutes on Sept. 29, 1935. More than 3,000 welcomed successor Harry S. Truman on June 6, 1948, a Sunday during one of his “whistle stop” train trips that enabled him to upset Thomas E. Dewey in that fall’s election.

The 1918 depot regularly hosted local railroad union meetings and U.P. clubs. When Jeffers was promoted to vice president in charge of operations, his townsmen treated him to a banquet in the dining room on Nov. 1, 1928. (They would throw an even larger one at Jeffers Pavilion on Sept. 30, 1937, the night before he became U.P. president.)

When Cecil B. DeMille’s 1939 movie “Union Pacific” debuted in Omaha, Jeffers shared the hoopla with his hometown.

Jeffers, DeMille and most of the film’s cast greeted more than 5,000 people at the depot on April 26, kicking off a four-day “Days of ’69” bash. “Union Pacific” premiered at the Fox Theatre April 29, the day after its Omaha world premiere.

Canteen

Some 500 people gathered at the depot on Dec. 17, 1941, 10 days after Pearl Harbor. Their arms were laden with food, treats and Christmas packages for North Platte’s Nebraska National Guard Company D of the U.S. Army’s 134th Infantry Regiment, expected to stop there briefly.

They were let down — for a moment — upon learning the Kansas Guard’s Company D of the 137th Infantry was on the train instead. They bestowed their gifts on the Kansas Guardsmen, inspiring 25-year-old Rae Wilson to rally her hometown and launch the Canteen on Christmas Day.

It was only a few days old when Wilson learned that Jeffers was coming by train. She went to his private car, told him about the Canteen and said, “The dining room of the Union Pacific depot has been empty for a number of years, and we would like to use it.”

“Take over tomorrow,” he replied.

Between then and the Canteen’s closure on April 1, 1946, Jeffers redecorated and equipped the dining room and paid for two janitors to keep it clean.

His hometown’s impromptu home-front service project would involve 55,000 people from 125 Nebraska and Colorado communities, serving some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members as U.P. troop trains made water stops.

Philippines President Manuel Quezon, in exile from Japanese occupation, was a Canteen customer during a 10-minute water stop on May 11, 1942.

Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King visited the Canteen on April 21, 1945, as he and some 300 press correspondents paused en route to the San Francisco conference that formed the United Nations.

North Platte’s first coast-to-coast radio broadcast originated from the depot on Dec. 19, 1943, as KODY-AM and NBC broadcast the presentation of a U.S. War Department Meritorious Service Award to Canteen leaders.

And a U.S. Army Signal Corps film crew captured the Canteen in action in late July and early August 1945, preserving an invaluable visual record of the depot’s most immortal memory.

Quieter times

Those days fell just about halfway between the depot’s birth and death.

Familiar patterns returned after the war. Passengers came and went. The Red Cross held its monthly Bloodmobile donation drive in the Canteen Room. When Nebraskaland Days moved to North Platte in 1968, Frontier Revue performances in the state celebration’s early years were staged there.

Downtown parades would start from or end at the depot. And North Platte, which had welcomed circuses there between the wars, welcomed in 1953 the best-known circus of all.

Traveling 1,400 strong (with about as many animals) in three trains, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — “The Greatest Show on Earth” — played two shows that Aug. 26 in its “Big Top” at West Seventh and Willow streets. Emmett Kelly, the nationally famous circus clown and film actor, was among the featured performers.

And, now and again, North Platte remembered and honored the wartime miracle that took place at the depot.

It fully revived the Canteen for three days on Jan. 5-7, 1949, when the epic Blizzard of 1949 stranded a U.P. troop train for two days. Canteen veterans fed, housed and entertained them, then welcomed 200 bus passengers hungry from their ordeal during the storm.

The Canteen Room hosted one-week revivals in May, June and July 1967 to mark Nebraska’s statehood centennial. It saw another Canteen reunion in May 1973, marking North Platte’s centennial of incorporation as a city.

It would be the last Canteen event in the place where it all happened.

Painful demise

A Union Pacific passenger train had stopped at the depot for the last time on May 1, 1971. Bailey Yard, originated when a “retarder yard” opened in 1948, grew 20 years later into what became the world’s largest rail yard.

U.P. leaders decided that the grand old depot, like many a more modest one, had outlived its time.

“Depot to go, UP says,” a front-page Telegraph headline announced on Oct. 12, 1973. Despite local proposals to save the depot as a museum or youth recreation center, railroad officials had decided to tear it down.

O.A. Durrant, U.P.’s eastern district general manager, said those ideas “would have resulted in large numbers of persons occupying the building much of the time.” He told The Telegraph “the safety of those persons could not be assured because of the closeness of the building to the railroad’s main line and the high volume of traffic moving over the line.”

Half a century’s worth of train traffic also had taken a toll, Bob Phares, North Platte’s “boy mayor” at the time, said in December 2017.

After the depot was gone, longtime North Platte construction executive Jim Simon later told Phares he had inspected the brick depot before its demolition at U.P.’s request. He found substantial structural weaknesses caused by decades of vibrations from passing trains.

Phares, who had contacted U.P. leaders about the depot’s future even before passenger service ceased, joined local and state leaders in final bids to save the 1918 jewel.

The Nebraska State Historical Society planned to resubmit the depot, stressing its Canteen heritage, for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Director Martin Kivett said the National Park Service earlier turned it down because it “lacked architectural distinction,” The Telegraph wrote.

Unreported at the time was Phares’ last-ditch journey to Omaha to give U.P. President John Kenefick a plan for the railroad to donate the depot to the city.

The Canteen space would have been re-created, with the county historical society occupying the rest of the ground level and nonprofits perhaps renting the second floor for the cost of utilities.

“The city was willing to put up a fence between the depot and the tracks, which was required by the U.P.,” Phares said in 2017. He and Kenefick “shook hands on that issue, and he said, ‘You’ll hear from our attorney, who needs to work with your attorney to put this together in formal fashion that we can approve and your (City) Council can approve.’”

The mayor returned to North Platte “feeling very, very good” — until a friend who worked for the railroad told him the U.P. had approved a demolition contract.

“I’m trying to get ahold of the president of the U.P. to stop the destruction,” Phares recalled, “and I couldn’t reach him.”

The Nov. 2, 1973, Telegraph showed the heartbreaking photo of the wrecking ball gouging the depot’s east side.

In the aftermath, Phares said, another U.P. official said Kenefick and his staff “had no knowledge” that the railroad’s buildings and grounds department was “moving toward letting that demolition contract” as Phares presented his pitch.

Fifteen years later, Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge wrote that former U.P. President Edd Bailey — who worked in North Platte during World War II — had told journalist Jim Cornwell: “It’s a real shame we didn’t realize then how well remembered the Canteen would be.”

Remnants

In announcing the depot’s imminent death that Nov. 1, The Telegraph quoted Durrant, the regional U.P. general manager, as saying the railroad would build a mini-park on its site in honor of the Canteen and its workers.

That promise was kept. Dedicated on July 23, 1975, the park stands today, its U.S. and U.P. flags directing viewers on the nearby Jeffers Viaduct to where the depot once proudly stood.

The railroad saved a few keepsakes at local groups’ requests. Best-known are the trainside doors through which most of the Canteen’s 6 million customers passed — the doors that welcome visitors to the Lincoln County Historical Museum near William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch.

Museum leaders announced plans in 2019 to again reuse them as the front doors of a two-story, false-front scale replica of the 1918 depot’s trainside entrance, fronting an addition including a scale replica of the Canteen room.

While designs and fundraising plans continue, North Platte’s depot speaks 50 years after its loss of the incredible outpourings of kindness it witnessed when the world was last at war.

***

Editor’s note: This story incorporates material from the author’s Telegraph books “Canteen: As It Happened” (2019) and “Canteen: The Letters” (2022) and his stories in The Telegraph and its former Revisited magazine.