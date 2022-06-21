First Missouri case of monkeypox discovered in Kansas City

Missouri health officials this past weekend announced a probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City, likely the first case in the state.

Officials said symptoms were discovered in a Kansas City resident who had recently traveled out of state. The person did not require hospitalization.

Initial testing was completed Saturday at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, officials said, and sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Kansas City health department investigators are working to determine if the patient was in contact with anyone else while infectious.

Officials said there was no indication the virus had spread extensively in the city.

Monkeypox is a rare and potentially serious illness. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks. It is spread through physical contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

It is endemic to parts of central and west Africa, but this year has been reported around the world.

The CDC on Saturday reported 113 confirmed cases in multiple U.S. states including 15 in Illinois.

