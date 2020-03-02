Five Iowa Democrats running for U.S. Senate

Graham has pledged to accept only individual donations and none from corporate political action committees. She raised $32,000 in the first portion of 2019 but has not yet filed a report for the final three months of 2019. The Federal Elections Commission sent her campaign a notice of a need to file.

CAL WOODS

Age: 63

Resides: Des Moines

Profession: fencing contractor

Woods, a contractor who works with chain link and cedar fencing, grew up on a hog farm in Mount Vernon. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school, completing two tours of duty aboard the U.S.S. Chicago, a guided missile cruiser, in the western Pacific Ocean. He graduated the University of Iowa and worked as a news reporter in newspapers and television for 16 years.

Though he didn't make his candidacy official until mid-December, Woods said he's been "actively campaigning" since June because he didn't see a "sense of urgency and passion" from the Democrats in the race.

His big issues are climate change and health care. He's for a public option but said he would be open to a Medicare for All-style plan if it was the most politically expedient. But above all else, he's running to put in place policies to combat climate change.

"For the sake of those coming generations, we need to tackle our climate crisis now," Woods said. "Because if we don't -- and we need to tackle it with all sense of urgency -- the next generation and the one after that, they're going to see some really bad things."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0