For both sides in abortion debate, current legislation is part of something bigger

Anti-abortion groups are playing a form of political small ball, chipping away at access to abortion rather than seeking the sort of bans that have been struck down by courts, he said.

It represents a shift in strategy by anti-abortion groups, Zeno said.

“This year, we’re seeing an onslaught of bills trying to regulate abortion to the point it’s no longer accessible,” he said.

The bills lawmakers have been considering this year “are part of a bigger effort to ban abortion,” he has said at a series of subcommittee hearings.

“We are creating a barrier to access to people who are already facing systemic barriers put into place by the people in this room,” Miller-Hurley told the Senate subcommittee Tuesday.

Danny Carroll, who has been a leader of anti-abortion efforts as a legislator and now as a lobbyist for the Family Leader, doesn’t see it as a change in strategy so much as using the tools available.

“It’s a reflection of people who believe passionately life begins at conception,” Carroll said. “They’re doing whatever they can to protect life.”