Former Arconic Davenport Works employee sues company, claiming religious discrimination

The United Steelworkers Local 105 union confirmed its members would meet Thursday in Bettendorf for a vote to authorize any strike action against Arconic.
A former Arconic employee from the Davenport Works in Riverdale filed a federal discrimination lawsuit alleging religious discrimination against the global corporation headquartered in Pittsburgh.
According a news release from his attorneys, Dan Snyder was fired in June 2021 after Snyder made "a single religious comment ... in attempting to respond to an anonymous company survey."
Snyder's attorneys allege Snyder expressed his objection to Arconic’s use of the rainbow to promote Gay Pride Month. Synder said using the rainbow in this manner was "an abomination to God" because Synder believes the rainbow "is not meant to be a sign for sexual gender."
His comments were posted publicly on the company intranet, which his lawyers said was not his intent.
Arconic notified him the statements had offended a fellow employee, and he was suspended and then terminated, allegedly for violating the company’s diversity policy, his lawyers said.
Arconic declined to comment on Snyder's employment at Davenport Works and the reasons for his firing.
Snyder is represented by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based firm founded in 1997 and dedicated to litigating in defense of what it calls "Christian values." The firm has taken up cases against gay marriage, sided with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018 in support of strict anti-abortion measures and played a major role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Snyder's attorneys claim he tried to negotiate with Arconic and pledged to never respond to company surveys. The attorneys said Arconic refused to offer a reasonable accommodation for his religious beliefs and rejected a letter from the Thomas More Society’s requesting a fair settlement, so Snyder filed this lawsuit.
"Arconic’s actions clearly violated Mr. Snyder’s right to be free from employment discrimination based on religion, as prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Iowa Civil Rights Act," Michael McHale, counsel at the Thomas More Society, said in the firm's news release. "His brief comment, in attempting to respond to a company web survey, was explicitly and facially religious. And yet Arconic made no effort to reasonably accommodate Mr. Snyder’s religious beliefs, even though it was a one-time statement that he had intended to be anonymous and private."
After reviewing the Thomas More Society's new release, Adam Peters, director of operations for Clock Inc. in Rock Island, a community center for LGBT+ people in the Quad-Cities, commented on the lawsuit.
"Mr. Snyder had the opportunity to hold on to his hurtful and bigoted beliefs while also working for the Arconic corporation," Peters wrote in a email. "Mr. Snyder chose to violate Arconic's Diversity Policy which clearly states 'We have zero tolerance for discrimination, intimidation, harassment, or retaliation of any kind.' Mr. Snyder was suspended and terminated because of this. Plain and simple. Thoughts and prayers to him and his case."
The Thomas More Society's public information representative did not respond to requests to speak with Snyder.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Pottawattamie County
- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pocahontas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Allamakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Fremont County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Butler County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Cherokee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Woodbury County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#41. Ringgold County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Marshall County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Tama County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Keokuk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Adair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Emmet County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Kossuth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Worth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Page County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Wright County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Clayton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lucas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cass County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Monona County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Clarke County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mahaska County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Humboldt County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Osceola County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Henry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Webster County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Clinton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Black Hawk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#10. Crawford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Audubon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Van Buren County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Decatur County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Wapello County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Floyd County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Des Moines County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Appanoose County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
