Former Boy Scout severely injured in Little Sioux tornado graduating from UNMC

Those classes solidified his choice. He says he wants to explore the quality of life after cancer.

“I’m doing urological surgery,” he said. “I think ultimately a urological oncology specialist. Kidney, bladder, testicular, prostate cancer, things like that.”

Hanna said he’s lucky he has had few long-term physical effects from his injury. He now runs marathons. Still, he often thinks about what happened the night of the tornado.

Aaron Eilerts, one of the boys who died that night, was the leader of his troop. Hanna had become friends with another boy who was killed, Ben Petrzilka, a member of the closest neighboring troop. Sam Thomsen and Josh Fennen also died when a chimney in the cabin they were in collapsed, dropping heavy concrete blocks on the boys.

Hanna checks out a plaque at Little Sioux Scout Ranch. It was part of a memorial constructed at the site of the tornado.

Hanna says he was lucky to survive. He won’t forget those who didn’t.

“There was a part of me at the time and also still feels like Sam, Aaron, Josh and Ben kind of live on in me,” he said. “They didn’t get a chance to grow up to be a doctor or have family or travel the world or run a marathon, but the person I’m becoming is who they could have been. I want to live my life in a way that could honor them.

