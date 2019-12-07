Former congressman Bedell is remembered

SIOUX CITY -- Former Democratic congressman Berkley Bedell has died.

According to a Facebook post from his son, Bedell passed away Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

Bedell was born in March 5, 1921, in Spirit Lake. He graduated from Spirit Lake High School and attended Iowa State University from 1940 to 1942, when began service in the Air Force through 1945, completing his duty as a lieutenant.

He represented Iowa's 6th congressional district from 1974-1986.

