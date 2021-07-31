Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats

Deputies have responded to the winery at least 10 times in the past four months, including eight times in July.

"It was a reoccurring thing with her," said Todd Waln, a former employee who helped manage the winery for 10 weeks before quitting in early July and leaving the state.

It was only about a month into the job when Waln, 46, said Koester first berated him, screaming at him over the phone regarding a personnel decision. Waln told the Journal Star that Koester called a few days later and apologized.

But later, Koester sent Friend, a new hire, to the winery to pick up three cases to sell, he said.

Within days, Waln said Koester called, yelling that he "might as well have stolen that wine" than giving it to Friend, who Koester had hired and sent to the winery. In a separate interview with the Journal Star, Friend said that Koester had made similar comments about Waln.

Waln said he fielded two more phone calls in which Koester vaguely threatened him before deciding to leave his job, and as he began to exit the property, he said Koester threatened to have him "taken out."

As Waln headed toward the property's residence, where he lived at the time, Koester continued to yell at him.