Former Husker offensive lineman Cole Pensick died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash about 14 miles southwest of Columbus, Nebraska.

The 32-year-old from Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. at 141st and Q Roads.

Investigators determined that Pensick was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on 141st when it went through a stop sign at a "T" intersection. The pickup truck left the roadway and came to a rest in some trees.

Pensick was a two-time All-Nebraska selection (2007, 2008) at Lincoln Northeast before committing to NU in January 2009. As a senior in 2013, he was a key member of the offensive line that has helped the Huskers become one of the Big Ten’s top rushing teams.

Pensick showed versatility throughout his career, playing center and guard — which came in handy late in 2013, when the offensive line was ravaged by injuries.

Pensick played all 13 games and started 12, including 11 at center and one at guard. He was also hit by the injury bug, spraining a knee against Michigan State that slowed him in the season’s final two games.

He was still honored as a Big Ten second-teamer by the coaches that year, and was the Cletus Fischer Native Son recipient.

Fellow O-lineman Jeremiah Sirles came to NU the same year as Pensick, and also spent five years in the program before he went on to a five-year career in the NFL.

“Can’t believe you are gone Cole,” Sirles tweeted Sunday. “We came into college together, we went to battle together, we chased elk in the mountains. … We grew into men together and we were suppose to grow old together. I love you brother.”

Pensick earned his agribusiness degree from Nebraska in December 2012 and completed two semesters of graduate courses while finishing his playing career. He was one of 30 Huskers to earn academic All-Big Ten honors in 2013.

Pensick returned to Memorial Stadium for the 2015 spring game.

“I grew up in Nebraska. I played for Nebraska. My blood runs for Nebraska,” he said that April.

