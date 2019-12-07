Former Iowa congressman Berkley Bedell dies at 98

"If he would have ran for (re-) election, Fred Grandy would have never got elected to Congress," Sturgeon said. "It's only because of that deer tick in North Carolina, that Fred Grandy got elected to Congress. He would have never beaten Berkley Bedell."

Sturgeon also described Grandy as "a very good, honorable man."

Struggling with cures for Lyme disease and a later bout of prostate cancer led Bedell into an embrace of alternative medicine.

Bedell and his wife created the non-profit National Foundation of Alternative Medicine. He was frustrated with U.S. barriers against therapies that were safe and helpful.

Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger, whose entry into politics began years after Bedell's retirement, described the former congressman as "a great guy."

"Our hearts go out to his family, and that's a big loss, not only for the state of Iowa, and not only for the Woodbury Dems and the entire party, but also for our state. He was beloved by lots of people, and people are going to really be thinking hard about Berkley for the next couple weeks," Dumkrieger said.