Former lawmakers get chance to compete for return to Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — All incumbent state senators easily survived Tuesday's primary election, while two former lawmakers won the chance to reclaim their old seats in the Nebraska Legislature in November.
Of the 24 seats up for election this year, only 11 are held by incumbents. Thirteen seats are open because the incumbent senators are term-limited out or, in two cases, opted not to run for reelection. The late April death of Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha will add another open seat for the November election. It occurred too late for candidates to get on the primary ballot.
Both candidates will advance to the general election in nine races, while Sens. Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth were unopposed. Here are results of the contested primaries:
Metro-area districts
District 6. Incumbent Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha had no trouble claiming the lead in her bid for a second legislative term. The outspoken Democrat will face Christian Mirch, a former chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, in November.
District 8. Another outspoken Democrat, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, held a commanding lead over her two opponents. The second-place candidate was Marilyn Arant Asher, a Republican who stepped down as executive director of Nebraskans for Founders Values, a Christian activist group, to run.
District 12. Former Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston coasted to an easy victory in a four-way contest, with Ralston School Board member Robin Richards in second place. Riepe, a Republican, hopes to return to the Legislature after being ousted by Sen. Steve Lathrop in 2018. Riepe had been elected to the Legislature in 2014, when Lathrop was term-limited out. This time, Lathrop opted against seeking reelection. Lathrop and Richards are Democrats.
District 18. Small-business owner Michael Young clung to a narrow lead over Christy Armendariz, who works in strategic sourcing, in this tight primary. At deadline, Clarice Jackson, the founder of a dyslexia screening, teaching and advocacy organization, was in third place. Young is a Democrat, the other two are Republicans.
District 14. Incumbent Sen. John Arch of La Vista handily won his three-way primary. The Republican, who is seeking a second term, will compete against Cori Villegas of Papillion, a behavioral therapist and Democrat.
District 20. Attorney Stu Dornan and mental health provider John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, will square off in November after coming in first and second in the primary. Dornan, a Republican, won the race, followed by Fredrickson, a Democrat.
Lincoln-area districts
District 2. Incumbent Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, a Republican, held the lead in his bid for reelection from a reconfigured district. The district now includes parts of northeast Lincoln, along with the more rural Cass County. The second-place finisher was Janet Chung, a Democrat from Lincoln who has worked in marketing and management.
District 26. George Dungan III, a Lancaster County public defender, and Russ Barger, an attorney and entrepreneur, will meet again in November after taking the top two primary spots. Dungan is a Democrat, Barger a Republican.
District 46. Former Sen. Danielle Conrad held the lead in a three-way contest to return to the Legislature. Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers took second place. Both are Democrats. Conrad was term-limited out of office in 2014.
Other areas
District 22. Incumbent Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus far out-distanced his opponents in his effort to win a second legislative term. Second place went to Roy Zach of Genoa, who is mounting his second bid for the Legislature. Moser is a Republican, Zach is an independent.
District 40. Barry DeKay, a farmer and rancher from Niobrara, took the lead in a primary battle that pitted four Republicans against each other. At deadline, Mark Patefield, a pharmacist and former Laurel mayor, held the second-place spot by a only narrow margin over Keith Kube, a management consultant from Crofton.
District 42. Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte claimed first place in a three-way race. His November opponent will be Chris Bruns, also of North Platte, who was endorsed by former Sen. Mike Groene. Groene resigned in February amid allegations that he had taken inappropriate photos of a female staff member. Jacobson was appointed to replace Groene. Both Jacobson and Bruns are Republicans.
Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Governor, R
|Donna Carpenter
|1,024
|Michael Connely
|1,645
|Charles Herbster
|44,621
|Brett Lindstrom
|44,483
|Lela McNinch
|762
|Jim Pillen
|51,960
|Breland Ridenour
|2,517
|Theresa Thibodeau
|9,577
|Troy Wentz
|65
|Governor, D
|Carol Blood
|57,910
|Roy Harris
|6,635
|Governor, Lib.
|Scott Zimmerman
|823
|Attorney general, R
|Jennifer Hicks
|35,991
|Mike Hilgers
|76,115
|Attorney general,
|Larry Bolinger
|568
|Legal Marijuana Now
|State treasurer, R
|Paul Anderson
|43,735
|John Murante
|63,070
|Treasurer, Libertarian
|Katrina Tomsen
|970
|State auditor, R
|Larry Anderson
|31,946
|Mike Foley
|81,176
|Auditor, Lib.
|Gene Siadek
|946
|Auditor,
|L. Leroy Lopez
|556
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Secretary of state, R
|Robert Borer
|33,244
|Bob Evnen
|52,301
|Rex Schroder
|25,347
U.S. House of Representatives
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|District 1, D
|Patty Pansing Brooks
|23,750
|Jazari Zakaria
|3,220
|District 1, R
|Thireena Connely
|2,107
|Mike Flood
|36,758
|Jeff Fortenberry
|5,296
|Curtis Huffman
|1,872
|John Weaver
|3,264
|District 2, D
|Alisha Shelton
|9,949
|Tony Vargas
|24,212
|District 2, R
|Don Bacon
|36,992
|Steve Kuehl
|10,179
|District 3, D
|David Else
|5,362
|Daniel Wik
|5,047
|District 3, R
|Mike Calhoun
|16,003
|Adrian Smith
|54,245
|District 3
|Legal Marijuana NOW
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|61
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Janet Chung
|854
|Robert Clements
|1,328
|Sarah Slattery
|494
|Schuyler Windham
|234
|4
|Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
|3,598
|R. Brad von Gillern
|3,927
|6
|Machaela Cavanaugh
|3,498
|Elizabeth Hallgren
|1,044
|Christian Mirch
|2,727
|8
|Marilyn Arant Asher
|1,225
|Megan Hunt
|3,589
|Katie Opitz
|512
|10
|Wendy DeBoer
|2,897
|Lou Ann Goding
|2,401
|12
|Bob Borgeson
|939
|Haile Kucera
|964
|Robin Richards
|1,098
|Merv Riepe
|2,509
|14
|John Arch
|1,967
|Rob Plugge
|574
|Cori Villegas
|762
|16
|Ben Hansen
|1,823
|Connie Petersen
|649
|18
|Christy Armendariz
|1,705
|Clarice Jackson
|1,617
|Michael Young
|1,801
|20
|Stu Dornan
|3,597
|Julie Fredrickson
|1,791
|John Fredrickson
|2,867
|22
|Mike Goos
|71
|Mike Moser
|685
|Roy Zach
|163
|24
|Patrick Hotovy
|1,856
|Jana Hughes
|2,439
|26
|Russ Barger
|2,229
|George Dungan
|2,179
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|602
|Larry Weixelman
|681
|28
|Roy Christensen
|2,222
|Jane Raybould
|4,309
|Myron Dorn
|7.966
|32
|Tom Brandt
|3,466
|34
|Loren Lippincott
|3,842
|Michael Reimers
|1,202
|36
|Rick Holdcroft
|2,045
|Angie Lauritsen
|1,771
|38
|Tyler Cappel
|1,363
|Dave Murman
|4,447
|40
|Barry DeKay
|2,940
|Robert Johnston
|1,111
|Keith Kube
|2,560
|Mark Patefield
|2,749
|42
|Chris Bruns
|1,730
|Brenda Fourtner
|453
|Mike Jacobson
|1,903
|44
|Edward Dunn
|1,839
|Teresa Ibach
|6,075
|46
|James Bowers
|959
|Danielle Conrad
|1,100
|James Herrold
|420
|48
|Talon Cordle
|2
|Brian Hardin
|74
|Don Lease
|112
|Scott Shaver
|27
|Jeremiah Teeple
|19
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 4, R
|Rod Johnson
|12,069
|Eric Kamler
|16,613
|District 5, R
|Dakota Delka
|5,117
|Mary Ridder
|14,002
|Kevin Stocker
|12,929
Lancaster County races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|County Board District 3, R
|Matt Schulte
|XX
|Travis Filing
|XX
|Deb Schorr
|XX
|County treasurer, R
|Tracy L. Refior
|XX
|Jasmine Gibson
|XX
|Public defender, D
|Kristi Egger
|XX
|Joe Nigro
|XX
Other Southeast Nebraska contests
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|SCC board, District 5
|Josie Rodriguez
|2,945
|Megan Neiles-Brasch
|3,358
|JoAnn M. Herrington
|3,715
|Lower Platte South NRD,
|David A. Kendle
|312
|Subdistrict 1
|Jim Schultz
|698
|Gary Hellerich
|1,181
|Eagle-recognize as city
|For
|Against
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH