Former Nebraska congressional candidate files to establish the MAGA Patriots Party

Former congressional candidate Mark Elworth Jr. has filed for the second time to establish a new political party in Nebraska.

On Monday, Elworth announced the MAGA Patriots Party — a name for a new party proposed by former President Donald Trump — on his personal Facebook page and said he has chosen North Platte to be the party headquarters.

“People in the 3rd District have been disenfranchised from state politics, and we are going to change that,” Elworth said in the Facebook post. “... The Nebraska Republicans have failed us. They no longer work or compete for your votes. They have ulterior motives without your best interests in mind.”

Elworth also said the state Elections Division rejected the first filing for the MAGA Patriots Party, a claim Secretary of State Bob Evnen disputed.

“Earlier this month, Mr. Elworth Jr. sent our office a filing to establish a new political party,” Evnen said in an email. “The establishment of political parties is governed by Section 32-716 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. Mr. Elworth’s Jr. filing was deficient in various respects.”