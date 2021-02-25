Former Nebraska congressional candidate files to establish the MAGA Patriots Party

Former congressional candidate Mark Elworth Jr. has filed for the second time to establish a new political party in Nebraska.
On Monday, Elworth announced the MAGA Patriots Party — a name for a new party proposed by former President Donald Trump — on his personal Facebook page and said he has chosen North Platte to be the party headquarters.
“People in the 3rd District have been disenfranchised from state politics, and we are going to change that,” Elworth said in the Facebook post. “... The Nebraska Republicans have failed us. They no longer work or compete for your votes. They have ulterior motives without your best interests in mind.”
Elworth also said the state Elections Division rejected the first filing for the MAGA Patriots Party, a claim Secretary of State Bob Evnen disputed.
“Earlier this month, Mr. Elworth Jr. sent our office a filing to establish a new political party,” Evnen said in an email. “The establishment of political parties is governed by Section 32-716 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. Mr. Elworth’s Jr. filing was deficient in various respects.”
Evnen said an email sent to Elworth advised him of the deficiencies in the petition form. He added that Elworth responded to the staff member “appreciatively” and the Elections Division “has not heard from him since.”
“If Mr. Elworth Jr. claims that our office made up new rules for him, he is mistaken and that is inaccurate,” Evnen said. “We apply the laws that the Legislature has passed, and that is what we did with respect to Mr. Elworth’s Jr. petition.”
Elworth’s petition filing lists an Omaha address, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In 2020, Elworth ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Rep. Adrian Smith. After running unopposed in the Democratic primary, he said he wanted to leave the party and form his own, the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Elworth said he is still working to get the Legal Marijuana Now Party recognized as well.
