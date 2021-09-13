Former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle dies at 77

In March, Maureen Boyle said her father “is a guy with nine lives. He had a heart attack when he was 40 — 37 years ago.”

Boyle was elected mayor in 1981 and re-elected in 1985, but he was recalled from office in 1987 — primarily over a dispute with his police chief. He ran again for mayor in 1989 and governor in 1990.

Although there is no single incident that explains why voters ousted Boyle from the Mayor's Office, the event that triggered the recall and was at the center of the objections to his style was the firing of Police Chief Robert Wadman in 1986.

Wadman was fired for refusing to discipline those under him — including former Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning, then a police lieutenant — for their involvement in the stakeout of Boyle's brother-in-law, John Howell. Dunning's 30-day suspension eventually was reduced to five days.

Former State Sen. Heath Mello, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Omaha mayor's job in 2017, said on Twitter that Boyle was a leader who believed in justice, respect and equality for all. "As a young South Omaha legislator," Mello wrote, "he reinforced to me the importance of service above self and to always put people first."