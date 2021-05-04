Former Scott County GOP Chair says Republicans should stop defending Trump

Former Scott County Republican Party Chair Dave Millage said Monday it's time for Republicans to accept the results of the 2020 election and denounce the "Big Lie" by former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen.

In an interview on CNN with Alisyn Camerota, Millage said he doesn't understand how anyone can be in denial of the results from a safe and secure election.

Camerota cited a recent CNN poll showing 70% of Republicans do not believe President Joe Biden legitimately won the election. Millage said it was "Blind loyalty to Trump; worshiping at the altar of Trump."

"It's just mind-boggling to me that Republicans can be this way," Millage said. "This was a legitimate election; (Trump) tried to delegitimize the election. (Trump) was attacking American democracy itself, yet they're standing by him. It just astounds me. And I know a lot of Republicans feel like I do, that this was unconscionable conduct by Donald Trump and let's not apologize for it. Let's say it for what it is and move on.

"(Trump) was trying to undermine our system of government."