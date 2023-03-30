A former Millard Public Schools student caused a disruption after he made his way into a school cafeteria this week without being stopped, raising questions about security and prompting a district review of procedures.

Ryan Foley entered Millard South High School in Omaha on Monday to get transcripts but then went into the cafeteria during a lunch period without being stopped by school officials or security. Once there, he tried to get the students’ attention by yelling and began to preach about religion, according to a video posted by Foley on his personal TikTok page.

“Be bold and courageous about the word of God,” Foley said on the video. “I am not coming in harm but be quiet for about 20 seconds.”

Foley said he was a student at the school two years ago and wanted students to “get rid of their sins.” Students can be seen laughing in the video while he spoke for about 20 seconds before school administrators arrived to take him back to the office.

Millard South Principal Heidi Weaver sent an email to families later that afternoon to notify parents of the incident.

“I am writing to let you know about an incident that occurred at school today,” she wrote. “During the lunch hour, a former student came into the school for a transcript. On his way out of school, he went to the lunchroom and made some impromptu announcements about religion. A school administrator immediately intervened and escorted him out of the building. This situation disrupted the day, and we simply want to keep you informed.”

Monday’s incident has drawn added scrutiny because it took place on the same day that three staff members and three students were shot and killed in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student who entered a Christian school.

The Omaha incident also occurred at a school that has experienced a school shooting. In 2011, a student shot and killed an assistant principal at Millard South and wounded the principal, before dying by suicide.

The Millard school district said it will be making some security changes after Monday’s incident.

“We are reviewing our procedures for visitors who need to access the school beyond the front office,” the district said in a statement. “Going forward, some business matters will be transferred to the front office or conducted electronically or by mail. School security is at the top of everyone’s minds.”

Meetings to review the situation began within the hour, according to the district.

“We take this seriously. Additionally, we always follow through with all legal avenues for anyone who breaches security,” the district said. “This includes being barred from the school premises and working with local law enforcement. The school’s administration has also reached out to staff and families directly. Above all, we want students and staff, and all of our families, to feel school is a safe place. We have many layers of security in place, and we will learn from this situation to add additional layers of safety.”

