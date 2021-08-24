Former TierOne Bank CEO and president agree to garnishment of millions of FDIC money

The former CEO of TierOne Bank has agreed to a $2,345,605 garnishment to pay off the restitution and fine he owes in a criminal case for a scheme to conceal losses on real estate loans from regulators and shareholders, which ultimately led the bank to fail in June 2010.
Gilbert Lundstrom is serving an 11-year prison sentence on house arrest after being convicted at trial of 12 counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and falsifying bank records.
Last month, federal prosecutors asked the court to make his restitution due right away, rather than in monthly installments.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Blackburn said the government had learned that the FDIC paid Lundstrom, as receiver for the bank, $481,697 in unpaid retirement plan benefits and still owes him $2,748,561, plus interest.
While he was current on his $2,500 monthly payments, he still had sizable fine and restitution balances. As of July 26, Lundstrom still owed $2,341,721, which includes a fine of $1.2 million.
For that reason, she sought to block the FDIC from disbursing the $2.7 million and a judge's order for the FDIC to pay funds owed to Lundstrom to the clerk of the court.
In July, Blackburn called Lundstrom's receipt of the money in October and failure to inform the court "deceitful," adding that, in theory, he could spend or transfer the money to try to avoid paying restitution.
But Lundstrom's attorney later said that he had acknowledged the claims to the U.S. Probation Office in 2015.
In a stipulation that followed, Lundstrom agreed that the money still owed by the FDIC should be applied to the restitution he owes and asked the judge to make restitution due immediately.
James Laphen, the former bank president who also was convicted in the plot, agreed to the same. He still owed $1,341,721, including a fine of $200,000.
The United States served a writ of garnishment on the FDIC late last month, to which the FDIC responded this week.
Both Lundstrom's and Laphen's restitution obligations are expected to be satisfied after the FDIC pays the money due to them, with interest. They would receive any amount that remains due to them after that.
Four years ago: Total solar eclipse in Nebraska
Eclipse Carhenge
Ernie Wright
Eclipse watching
Bill Nye
Homestead
Cairo
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Orange Owl
Quilts
Homestead
Eclipse Carhenge
Tryon
Eclipse Carhenge
Homestead
Carhenge
Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Beatrice Municipal Airport
Beatrice Airport
Homestead
Barry's eclipse party
Camping
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Legislature
Brownville
Sheldon
Carhenge builder
Clouds
Celestial
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Eclipse
Saltdogs
Holmes Lake
Homestead
Eclipse
Indian Cave
Saltdogs
Saltillo trailhead
String Beans
Eclipse Nebraska
Bill Nye
Kevin
Teacher
Eclipse students
Carhenge builder
Eclipse students
Eclipse students
Holmes Lake
Eclipse Holmes Lake
Eclipse students
Eclipse students
Dorchester
Totality
Eclipse Carhenge
Saltdogs eclipse
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse
Eclipse
Indian Cave State Park
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Eclipse Carhenge
Kids
Roof
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Ravenna, eclipse 8.21.17
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Homestead National Monument eclipse
Eclipse
Fairmont
Eclipse
Eclipse
Atop Avery Hall
Eclipse skies
Avery Hall
Eclipse
Eclipse
Cozad
Totality
Carhenge
Schulte kids after taking off their glasses
Eclipse-watchers
Eclipse-watchers
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Eclipse
Bill Nye
Beatrice traffic
Homestead crowd
Homestead Monument
Eclipse
Eclipse
Total eclipse
Eclipse watching
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse baby
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Watching the eclipse
The eclipse from 63rd and Ballard
Seward
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Falls City Solar Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Diamond ring
Eclipse
UNK eclipse
Eclipse-viewing
UNK eclipse
Tin hats
Eclipse
Eclipse
Capitol eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Fairmont runway
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Capitol skies
Eclipse
Adams
Norwood Park
Eclipse
Eclipse University
Eclipse composite
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger